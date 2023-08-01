  • Bath & Body Works: Barclays raised the recommendation to overweight from equal-weight. Price target set to $45.
  • Brown & Brown: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform. Price target up to $76.
  • Chinook Therapeutics: Wells Fargo Securities reduces to equal-weight from overweight. PT set to $40.
  • Domino's Pizza Group: Peel Hunt cut the recommendation to add from buy. PT set to 400 pence
  • Eastman Chemical: Piper Sandler cut to neutral from overweight. Price target set to $96.
  • ImmunoGen:  HC Wainwright & Co raised the target to $26 from $21. Maintains buy rating.
  • Lattice Semiconductor: Benchmark Company raised the target to $105 from $95. Maintains buy rating.
  • Meta Platforms: Phillip Securities upgrades to accumulate from neutral. PT set to $360.
  • ResMed: RBC Capital Markets raised the recommendation to outperform from sector perform. PT set to $284
  • Tapestry: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equal-weight. Price target up 34% to $58.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific: Accountability Research Corp cut the recommendation to hold from buy. Price target set to $605.
  • Union Pacific: Argus Research raised the target to $260 from $235. Maintains buy rating.