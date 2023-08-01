- Bath & Body Works: Barclays raised the recommendation to overweight from equal-weight. Price target set to $45.
- Brown & Brown: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgrades to market perform from outperform. Price target up to $76.
- Chinook Therapeutics: Wells Fargo Securities reduces to equal-weight from overweight. PT set to $40.
- Domino's Pizza Group: Peel Hunt cut the recommendation to add from buy. PT set to 400 pence
- Eastman Chemical: Piper Sandler cut to neutral from overweight. Price target set to $96.
- ImmunoGen: HC Wainwright & Co raised the target to $26 from $21. Maintains buy rating.
- Lattice Semiconductor: Benchmark Company raised the target to $105 from $95. Maintains buy rating.
- Meta Platforms: Phillip Securities upgrades to accumulate from neutral. PT set to $360.
- ResMed: RBC Capital Markets raised the recommendation to outperform from sector perform. PT set to $284
- Tapestry: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equal-weight. Price target up 34% to $58.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific: Accountability Research Corp cut the recommendation to hold from buy. Price target set to $605.
- Union Pacific: Argus Research raised the target to $260 from $235. Maintains buy rating.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Meta, Thermo Fisher, Union Pacific, Domino's Pizza...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.