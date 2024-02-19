- Aflac Incorporated: Goldman Sachs drops coverage on the stock.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: DZ Bank AG Research upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 166 to USD 230.
- Arch Capital Group Ltd.: Goldman Sachs drops coverage on the stock.
- Cdw Corporation: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 226.10 to USD 255.40.
- Cloudflare, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 64.40 to USD 115.30.
- Conocophillips: Baptista Research downgrades to buy from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 137.60 to USD 135.60.
- Corebridge Financial, Inc.: Goldman Sachs drops coverage on the stock.
- Cvs Health Corporation: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from outperform with a price target raised from USD 82.90 to USD 87.60.
- Enphase Energy, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to underperform from buy with a price target raised from USD 91 to USD 132.40.
- Expedia Group, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 128.70 to USD 156.40.
- Jacobs Solutions Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from outperform with a price target raised from USD 150 to USD 155.90.
- Metlife, Inc.: Goldman Sachs drops coverage on the stock.
- Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 1491.40 to USD 1299.
- Motorola Solutions, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 300 to USD 346.50.
- Paycom Software, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 210 to USD 199.
- Paypal Holdings, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to underperform from buy with a price target reduced from USD 75 to USD 56.10.
- Philip Morris International, Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from hold with a price target raised from USD 99.10 to USD 105.90.
- Pinterest, Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from hold with a price target raised from USD 31.80 to USD 41.60.
- Principal Financial Group, Inc.: Goldman Sachs drops coverage on the stock.
- Prudential Financial, Inc.: Goldman Sachs drops coverage on the stock.
- Snap Inc.: Baptista Research upgrades to outperform from hold with a price target raised from USD 11.10 to USD 13.90.
- Stellantis N.v.: DZ Bank AG Research downgrades to sell from buy with a target price of USD 22.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 165 to USD 173.70.
- Tesla, Inc.: Phillip Securities downgrades to neutral from accumulate with a price target reduced from USD 240 to USD 175.
- Transdigm Group Inc.: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from underperform with a price target raised from USD 705.40 to USD 1237.50.
- Waters Corporation: Baptista Research downgrades to underperform from outperform with a price target reduced from USD 346.50 to USD 334.
- Ingersoll Rand Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 81 to USD 102. Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from USD 72 to USD 91. Citigroup maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from USD 86 to USD 105.
- Sse Plc: Jefferies upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from GBX 1620 to GBX 1850.
- Close Brothers Group Plc: Panmure Gordon & Co. Limited maintains its hold recommendation with a price target reduced from GBX 1000 to GBX 530.
- Computacenter Plc: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from 26 to GBP 31.80.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.