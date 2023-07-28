- Helmerich & Payne: Susquehanna Financial raised the target to $53 from $45. Maintains positive rating.
- Juniper Networks: Piper Sandler cut the target to $28 from $32. Maintains neutral rating.
- KLA: Susquehanna Financial raised the recommendation to $560 from $490. Maintains positive rating.
- Lennox International: Mizuho Securities maintains neutral rating. Price traget increases to $340 from $260.
- Mettler-Toledo International: Citi cut the target to $1,350 from $1,525. Maintains neutral rating.
- Microsoft: First Shanghai Securities raised the recommendation to buy from hold.
- Netflix: First Shanghai Securities downgrades to hold from buy. PT down 8.9% to $450.
- Overstock.com: Piper Sandler raised the target .to $35 from $20. Maintains neutral rating.
- Pentair: Mizuho Securities maintains buy rating. PT up to $78 from $65.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises: Susquehanna Financial upgrades its target to $127 from $85. Maintains positive rating.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Microsoft, Netflix, Royal Caribbean, Mettler...
