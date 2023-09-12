  • 3M: Melius Research maintains its hold recommendation with a reduced target price of USD 158.
  • Adobe: RBC Capital maintains its outperform rating with a raised target price of USD 615.
  • Air Products & Chemicals: Alembic Global Advisors maintains its overweight recommendation with a target price raised from USD 350 to USD 355.
  • Block: Baird downgrades to hold from outperform. PT reduced from USD 92 to USD 72.
  • Broadcom: Bernstein maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 875 to USD 1000.
  • Brown-Forman: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation with a target price raised from 73 to USD 76.40.
  • Cardinal Health: Zacks maintains a neutral recommendation with a reduced target price of $93.
  • Danaher: Melius Research maintains its buy recommendation with a reduced target price of USD 306.
  • Dell tech: Bernstein maintains its outperform rating with a target price raised from USD 60 to USD 70.
  • Dupont de Nemours: Melius Research LLC downgrades to hold from buy. PT down 7% to USD 82.
  • Eaton: Melius Research LLC maintains its buy recommendation with a target price raised from 210 to USD 239.
  • Eog resources: Zacks maintains a neutral recommendation with a target price increase from USD 137 to USD 141.
  • Etsy: Loop Capital Markets maintains a hold recommendation on the stock with a reduced target price of USD 70.
  • Evergy: Wolfe Research maintains its outperform rating on the stock.
  • Factset research: Zacks maintains a neutral recommendation with a reduced target price of $460.
  • General Mills: Zacks maintains a neutral recommendation with a reduced target price from USD 77 to USD 70.
  • Honeywell: Melius Research maintains a buy recommendation with a reduced target price of USD 226.
  • Kenvue: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation with a target price of USD 27.
  • Microsoft: Zacks maintains a neutral recommendation with a revised target price of USD 351.
  • Newmont: Raymond James maintains its outperform rating with a reduced target price of USD 59.
  • Oracle: Citi maintains a neutral recommendation with a target price raised from USD 121 to USD 138.
  • Parker Hannifin: Melius Research maintains a buy recommendation with a reduced target price of USD 534.
  • Qualcomm: Morningstar maintains a hold recommendation for the stock with a target price of USD 140.
  • Regions financial: Odeon Capital Group maintains a buy recommendation with a reduced target price of USD 19.50.
  • Rockwell: Melius Research maintains a buy recommendation with a slightly reduced target price of USD 347.
  • Trane: Melius Research maintains its buy recommendation with a target price increase from USD 247 to USD 255.
  • Truist financial: Zacks downgrades to underperform from hold. PT reduced from USD 27 to USD 25.50.
  • Ventas: Scotiabank maintains its sector perform recommendation with a reduced target price from 49 to USD 48.
  • Welltower: Scotiabank maintains its sector outperform recommendation with a reduced target price of USD 94.
  • W.W Grainger: Melius Research maintains a hold recommendation with a revised target price of USD 879.