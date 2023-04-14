- SLM Corp: Compass Point Research & Trading raised its recommendation to buy from neutral. PT up 31% to $18.
- Mosaic : Barclays upgrades to equal-weight from underweight. PT up 16% to $54.
- Inspire Medical: Mizuho Securities initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT up 21% to $300.
- National Instruments: Jefferies downgrades to hold from buy. PT up 3.3% to $60.
- London Stock Exchange: Deutsche Bank is keeping its Neutral rating. The target price has been raised to GBp 8000 from GBp 7700.
- ResMed: Mizuho Securities initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT up 13% to $255.
- Hecla Mining Co: Roth MKM cut its recommendation to neutral from buy. PT down 9.8% to $6.25.
- Whitbread: Peel Hunt upgrades to buy from add. PT up 33% to 4,000 pence.
Each morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.