Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: Nordstrom, EasyJet, Nvidia, JP Morgan, Warner Music...

11/26/2021 | 08:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the U.K. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • CoreSite Realty: RBC Capital lifts 's price target to $170 from $136, sector perform rating kept
  • Deere & Company: Morgan Stanley adjusts pt to $485 from $442, maintains overweight rating
  • EasyJet: UBS's has upgraded his rating from Neutral to Buy. The target price is unchanged and still at GBp 760.
  • Inchcape: Jefferies remains Buy with target price raised from GBp1090 to GBp1140.
  • Intercontinental Hotels Group: Jefferies double upgrades to buy from underperform
  • Johnson Matthey: Morgan Stanley upgrades from Overweight to Overweight with a target of GBP 2,400.
  • JPMorgan Chase: Zacks lowers price target to $175 from $180, maintains neutral
  • Land Securities Group: Goldman Sachs raises price target to 8.50 pounds sterling from 8.30 pounds and maintained its neutral rating.
  • Nordstrom: DA Davidson cuts price target to $29 from $34, neutral rating kept
  • Nvidia: First Shanghai Securities raised the recommendation to buy from hold. PT up 16% to $380
  • Simon Property Group: Argus adjusts price target on  to $180 from $142, maintains buy rating
  • SSE: RBC upgrades from Outperform to Sector Perform with a target of GBp 1800. 
  • The TJX Companies: Argus adjusts price target to $88 from $86, reiterates buy rating
  • Warner Music group: Credit Suisse adjusts price target to $50 from $48, keeps outperform rating

© MarketScreener.com 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION 0.25% 171.23 Delayed Quote.36.68%
DEERE & COMPANY 5.32% 367.86 Delayed Quote.36.73%
EASYJET PLC -10.41% 507.4 Delayed Quote.-19.23%
INCHCAPE PLC -0.71% 839.5 Delayed Quote.31.47%
ING GROEP N.V. -4.91% 12.384 Real-time Quote.70.74%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC -7.12% 4682 Delayed Quote.7.51%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC -1.17% 2110.0535 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.78% 166.96 Delayed Quote.31.39%
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC -2.64% 746 Delayed Quote.13.71%
NORDSTROM, INC. -29.03% 22.66 Delayed Quote.-27.40%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 2.92% 326.74 Delayed Quote.150.28%
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC 0.00% 169.03 Delayed Quote.98.21%
SSE PLC -1.43% 1581.37 Delayed Quote.6.93%
THE TJX COMPANIES, INC. 0.75% 71.48 Delayed Quote.4.67%
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. 2.46% 42.96 Delayed Quote.13.08%