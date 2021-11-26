Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
Analyst recommendations: Nordstrom, EasyJet, Nvidia, JP Morgan, Warner Music...
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the U.K. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.
CoreSite Realty: RBC Capital lifts 's price target to $170 from $136, sector perform rating kept
Deere & Company: Morgan Stanley adjusts pt to $485 from $442, maintains overweight rating
EasyJet: UBS's has upgraded his rating from Neutral to Buy. The target price is unchanged and still at GBp 760.
Inchcape: Jefferies remains Buy with target price raised from GBp1090 to GBp1140.