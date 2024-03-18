  • Charter Communications, Inc.: Bernstein upgrades to outperform from market perform with a price target reduced from USD 414 to USD 370.
  • Essex Property Trust, Inc.: Raymond James upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 265.
  • Pepsico, Inc.: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equal weight with a target price of USD 190.
  • Pinterest, Inc.: William O'Neil & Co Incorporated drops coverage on the stock.
  • Regions Financial Corporation: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 20 to USD 23.
  • Ball Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 52 to USD 65.
  • Costar Group, Inc.: JMP Securities maintains its market outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 85 to USD 110.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight rating and raises the target price from USD 95 to USD 120.
  • Bytes Technology Group Plc: Numis downgrades to hold from add with a price target raised from GBX 575 to GBX 585.
  • Rentokil Initial Plc: BNP Paribas Exane upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from GBX 475 to GBX 620.
  • Centrica Plc: RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform from outperform with a price target raised from GBX 140 to GBX 145.
  • Reckitt Benckise: BNP Paribas Exane upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target reduced from GBX 5600 to GBX 5300.