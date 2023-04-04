  • AssetCo: Numis resumes coverage with a Buy rating of GBp 77.
  • Chevron: BNP Paribas upgrades to neutral from underperform. PT up 18% to $200.
  • Comcast: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight. PT up 16% to $44.
  • Corebridge Financial: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral. PT up 48% to $23.
  • Haleon: Bernstein starts tracking at Outperform, targeting GBp 380.
  • Idacorp: Mizuho Securities downgrades to neutral from buy. PT down 1% to $107.
  • Norfolk Southern: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform. PT up 20% to $251.
  • Oneok: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral. PT up 11% to $72.
  • Pennon: Morgan Stanley downgrades from overweight to Equal weight, targeting GBp 940.
  • Petrofac: Jefferies downgrades from buy to hold, targeting GBp 70.
  • PG&E: Ladenburg Thalmann & Co initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT set to $20.50.
  • Prudential Financial: J.P. Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral. PT up 38% to $114.
  • Renishaw: Jefferies starts tracking at underperform targeting GBp 3270.
  • Sarepta: Citi initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT set to $179.
  • Schroders: Numis resumes tracking to lighten, targeting GBp 410.
  • ServiceNow: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral. PT up 18% to $548.
  • United Bankshares: Stephens Inc initiated coverage with a recommendation of equal-weight. PT set to $32.
  • WesBanco: Stephens Inc initiated coverage with a recommendation of equal-weight. PT set to $28.