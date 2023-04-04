- AssetCo: Numis resumes coverage with a Buy rating of GBp 77.
- Chevron: BNP Paribas upgrades to neutral from underperform. PT up 18% to $200.
- Comcast: KeyBanc Capital Markets upgrades to overweight from sector weight. PT up 16% to $44.
- Corebridge Financial: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy from neutral. PT up 48% to $23.
- Haleon: Bernstein starts tracking at Outperform, targeting GBp 380.
- Idacorp: Mizuho Securities downgrades to neutral from buy. PT down 1% to $107.
- Norfolk Southern: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform. PT up 20% to $251.
- Oneok: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral. PT up 11% to $72.
- Pennon: Morgan Stanley downgrades from overweight to Equal weight, targeting GBp 940.
- Petrofac: Jefferies downgrades from buy to hold, targeting GBp 70.
- PG&E: Ladenburg Thalmann & Co initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT set to $20.50.
- Prudential Financial: J.P. Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral. PT up 38% to $114.
- Renishaw: Jefferies starts tracking at underperform targeting GBp 3270.
- Sarepta: Citi initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. PT set to $179.
- Schroders: Numis resumes tracking to lighten, targeting GBp 410.
- ServiceNow: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral. PT up 18% to $548.
- United Bankshares: Stephens Inc initiated coverage with a recommendation of equal-weight. PT set to $32.
- WesBanco: Stephens Inc initiated coverage with a recommendation of equal-weight. PT set to $28.
Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.