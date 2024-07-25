  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a price target reduced from USD 105 to USD 72. 
  • Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 115 to USD 60.
  • Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.: Mizuho Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target raised from USD 34 to USD 35.
  • Roper Technologies, Inc.: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 617 to USD 635.
  • Sirius Xm Holdings Inc.: Citi downgrades to sell from neutral with a target price of USD 2.80.
  • Tesla, Inc.: KGI Securities Co Ltd downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target raised from USD 210 to USD 236.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.: Jefferies remains at a hold recommendation with a target price reduced from USD 2900 to USD 56.
  • New Fortress Energy Inc.: Citigroup maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 43 to USD 34.
  • Spotify Technology S.a.: Phillip Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 340 to USD 420.
  • Stellantis N.v.: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from 17 to EUR 22.
  • Teladoc Health, Inc.: Citigroup remains neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 15.50 to USD 11.50.
  • Tenet Healthcare Corporation: Raymond James maintains its strong buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 175. 
  • Teradyne Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 120 to USD 180.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.: HSBC maintains its reduce recommendation with a target price reduced from 11 to USD 7.
  • Ascential Plc: Berenberg downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from GBX 395 to GBX 568. Barclays downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a price target raised from GBP 3.75 to GBP 5.70.
  • RS Group Plc: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from GBP 9.35 to GBP 8.10.
  • Spectris Plc: Berenberg upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from GBX 3520 to GBX 3920.
  • Rogers COMMUNI-B: Canaccord Genuity downgrades to hold from buy with a target price reduced from CAD 59 to CAD 57.