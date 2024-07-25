- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral from overweight with a price target reduced from USD 105 to USD 72.
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.: Stifel downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 115 to USD 60.
- Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.: Mizuho Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target raised from USD 34 to USD 35.
- Roper Technologies, Inc.: Baird upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from USD 617 to USD 635.
- Sirius Xm Holdings Inc.: Citi downgrades to sell from neutral with a target price of USD 2.80.
- Tesla, Inc.: KGI Securities Co Ltd downgrades to neutral from outperform with a price target raised from USD 210 to USD 236.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.: Jefferies remains at a hold recommendation with a target price reduced from USD 2900 to USD 56.
- New Fortress Energy Inc.: Citigroup maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 43 to USD 34.
- Spotify Technology S.a.: Phillip Securities maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 340 to USD 420.
- Stellantis N.v.: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation and raises the target price from 17 to EUR 22.
- Teladoc Health, Inc.: Citigroup remains neutral recommendation with a price target reduced from USD 15.50 to USD 11.50.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation: Raymond James maintains its strong buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 175.
- Teradyne Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from USD 120 to USD 180.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.: HSBC maintains its reduce recommendation with a target price reduced from 11 to USD 7.
- Ascential Plc: Berenberg downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from GBX 395 to GBX 568. Barclays downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a price target raised from GBP 3.75 to GBP 5.70.
- RS Group Plc: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from GBP 9.35 to GBP 8.10.
- Spectris Plc: Berenberg upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from GBX 3520 to GBX 3920.
- Rogers COMMUNI-B: Canaccord Genuity downgrades to hold from buy with a target price reduced from CAD 59 to CAD 57.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Sirius Xm, Tesla, Chipotle, Spotify, Walgreens Boots...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.