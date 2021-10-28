Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Analyst recommendations: Vodafone, Reckitt, Spotify, Tesla, Boeing...

10/28/2021 | 06:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Every day, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information is used to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment on a company.

 

  • AGNC Investment: JMP Securities downgrades to market perform from market outperform
  • CVR Energy: Credit Suisse downgrades to underperform from neutral. PT up 1.7% to $20
  • Elanco Animal Health: Stifel lowers to hold from buy, price target to $34 from $37
  • Vodafone: JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is reduced from GBp 165 to GBp 160.
  • Martin Marietta: Wolfe Research initiated coverage with a recommendation of peerperform. PT up 13% from last price to $432
  • Reckitt: Jefferies remains in the Hold category with a target price raised from GBp 5,700 to GBp 6,100.
  • Sabre Insurance: Jefferies remains a Hold with a price target reduced from GBp 240 to GBp 200. 
  • Spotify Technology: Pivotal Research raises price target to $385 from $300, buy rating kept
  • Summit Materials: Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Summit Materials Inc. Class A with a recommendation of outperform. PT set to $45
  • Tesla: Piper Sandler adjusts price target to $1,300 from $1,200, reiterates overweight rating
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited: Raymond James downgrades to market perform from outperform
  • The Boeing Company: Goldman Sachs research considers the stock attractive and recommends it with a Buy rating. No major update to the target price set at USD 311 compared to USD 305.
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company: BofA Securities downgrades to Neutral From Buy, price target is $335
  • Vulcan Materials:  Wolfe Research initiated coverage with a recommendation of outperform. PT up 31% from last price to $243

© MarketScreener.com 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. -0.85% 16.37 Delayed Quote.4.94%
CVR ENERGY, INC. -7.04% 19.67 Delayed Quote.42.01%
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED -0.54% 33.31 Delayed Quote.8.61%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 0.91% 5886 Delayed Quote.-10.85%
SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC -0.91% 196.2 Delayed Quote.-28.39%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. 8.30% 273.13 Delayed Quote.-13.20%
SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. -2.28% 34.74 Delayed Quote.73.01%
SYMRISE AG 0.62% 120.9 Delayed Quote.10.84%
TESLA, INC. 1.91% 1037.86 Delayed Quote.47.07%
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED -4.90% 8.93 Delayed Quote.-7.46%
THE BOEING COMPANY -1.53% 206.61 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY 0.43% 317.38 Delayed Quote.29.00%
UBS GROUP AG -0.96% 16.455 Delayed Quote.33.20%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -1.32% 110.54 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY -2.17% 185.03 Delayed Quote.24.76%