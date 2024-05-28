- Amphenol: Citi analyst Asiya Merchant raised the target on Amphenol Corp. to $160 from $135. Maintains buy rating.
- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price raised from USD 16 to USD 18.
- Zscaler, Inc.: Wells Fargo downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a target price reduced from USD 275 to USD 182.
- Dell Technologies Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 140 to USD 185.
- Five Below: Truist Securities analyst R Scot Ciccarelli cut the target on Five Below Inc. to $176 from $204. Maintains buy rating.
- Dupont De Nemours, Inc.: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 85 to USD 95.
- Howmet Aerospace Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 90.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 539 to USD 410.
- Fevertree Drinks Plc: Goldman Sachs downgrades to sell from neutral with a price target reduced from GBX 1075 to GBX 1050.
- Hilton Food Group Plc: Investec downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from GBX 770 to GBX 955.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.