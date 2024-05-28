  • Amphenol: Citi analyst Asiya Merchant raised the target on Amphenol Corp. to $160 from $135. Maintains buy rating.
  • Huntington Bancshares Incorporated: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price raised from USD 16 to USD 18.
  • Zscaler, Inc.: Wells Fargo downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a target price reduced from USD 275 to USD 182.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.: Loop Capital Markets maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 140 to USD 185.
  • Five Below: Truist Securities analyst R Scot Ciccarelli cut the target on Five Below Inc. to $176 from $204. Maintains buy rating.
  • Dupont De Nemours, Inc.: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a price target raised from USD 85 to USD 95.
  • Howmet Aerospace Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 90.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 539 to USD 410.
  • Fevertree Drinks Plc: Goldman Sachs downgrades to sell from neutral with a price target reduced from GBX 1075 to GBX 1050.
  • Hilton Food Group Plc: Investec downgrades to hold from buy with a price target raised from GBX 770 to GBX 955.