Analyst recommendatons: Asos, Beazley, Factset, Hiscox, Next...

08/25/2021 | 06:24am EDT
After Palo Alto announced better-than-expected earnings and an upbeat profit forecast for the new fiscal year, RBC Capital significantly raised its price target on the stock. Best Buy also gets a PT raise after lifting its annual comparable sales forecast in the wake of better-than-expected quarterly results. Jefferies initiates coverage on several British firms.

 

  • Admiral Group: Jefferies starts tracking at Underperform, targeting GBP 2,600.
  • Asos: Deutsche Bank resumes Buy rating on the stock, targeting GBp 5400.
  • Beazley: Jefferies resumes buy coverage, targeting GBP 490.
  • Best Buy : R5 Capital adjusts price target to $131 from $118, maintains hold rating
  • Boohoo: Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating, targeting GBp 400.
  • Boston Beer: Cowen cut the recommendation to underperform from market perform. PT down 34% to $400
  • Campbell Soup: Piper Sandler downgrades to neutral from overweight. PT down 2.3% to $43
  • Direct Line: Jefferies has initiated a buy rating on the company, targeting GBp 390.
  • Dollar General : Telsey Advisory Group adjusts price target on dollar general to $260 from $235, maintains outperform rating
  • Factset: Barclays upgrades. to overweight from equal-weight. PT up 22% to $450
  • Hiscox: Jefferies resumes its watch on the stock, targeting GBP 950.
  • JD.com : Daiwa Securities adjusts price target to $95 from $110, keeps buy rating
  • LendInvest: Berenberg upgrades the rating to buy, targeting GBP 270.
  • Next: Deutsche Bank resumes its Buy stance, targeting GBP 9,200.
  • Okta : Raymond James raises to strong buy from outperform, price target to $310 from $300
  • Palo Alto : RBC Capital adjusts pt to $475 from $445, maintains outperform rating
  • Pets at Home: Berenberg remains Buy with a price target raised from GBP 540 to GBP 570.
  • Sabre Insurance: Jefferies starts tracking at Hold with a GBP 240 target.
  • Theravance Biopharma : Evercore ISI adjusts pt to $21 from $30, maintains outperform rating
  • Ulta Beauty : Deutsche Bank adjusts pt to $417 from $410 on q2 preview, maintains buy rating
  • Victoria's Secret : Barclays starts coverage at overweight with $100 price target

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC -0.53% 3669 Delayed Quote.26.91%
ASOS PLC 1.12% 4087 Delayed Quote.-15.81%
BEAZLEY PLC -1.31% 391.1 Delayed Quote.8.64%
BEST BUY CO., INC. 8.32% 121.49 Delayed Quote.12.40%
BOOHOO GROUP PLC 1.64% 284.1821 Delayed Quote.-18.48%
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY -1.18% 42.02 Delayed Quote.-13.09%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.38% 10.694 Delayed Quote.18.96%
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC 0.13% 312.3 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION -0.81% 232.75 Delayed Quote.10.68%
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC. 0.28% 367.64 Delayed Quote.10.26%
HISCOX LTD 1.08% 937.8 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
JD.COM, INC. 14.44% 75.22 Delayed Quote.-14.43%
LENDINVEST PLC 2.97% 225 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NEXTERA ENERGY -0.31% 84.14 Delayed Quote.9.06%
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL) -1.86% 118.6 Delayed Quote.79.16%
OKTA, INC. 5.04% 247.55 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC. 18.60% 441.87 Delayed Quote.24.33%
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC 1.12% 497.72 Delayed Quote.18.26%
SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC -0.92% 216.5 Delayed Quote.-21.16%
THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC. -34.79% 9.24 Delayed Quote.-48.00%
ULTA BEAUTY, INC. 1.04% 373.85 Delayed Quote.30.19%
VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. 1.97% 67.39 Delayed Quote.0.00%