Analyst recommendatons: Asos, Beazley, Factset, Hiscox, Next...

After Palo Alto announced better-than-expected earnings and an upbeat profit forecast for the new fiscal year, RBC Capital significantly raised its price target on the stock. Best Buy also gets a PT raise after lifting its annual comparable sales forecast in the wake of better-than-expected quarterly results. Jefferies initiates coverage on several British firms.
Admiral Group: Jefferies starts tracking at Underperform, targeting GBP 2,600.
Asos: Deutsche Bank resumes Buy rating on the stock, targeting GBp 5400.