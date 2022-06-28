Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Analysts forecast U.S. vehicle shortages as supply chain woes persist

06/28/2022 | 10:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Traffic in Virginia, U.S.

(Reuters) - Cox Automotive on Tuesday lowered its U.S. auto sales forecast for 2022, as analysts at both Cox and Carmax-owned Edmunds.com said continued supply chain disruptions will leave dealers short of new vehicles for the foreseeable future.

Cox dropped its full-year forecast to 14.4 million vehicles from 15.3 million, but forecast a slight month-to-month uptick in sales in June.

Edmunds said second-quarter U.S. vehicle sales will be higher than in the first quarter, but will still trail last year's depressed volume.

"A recovery in vehicle production in 2022 seems highly unlikely at this point (but) profit margins are staying high and pent-up consumer demand will only continue to build as shortages continue," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive director of insights.

Cox Senior Economist Charlie Chesbrough said: "Even though economic conditions have worsened in the past months, the lack of supply is still the greatest headwind facing the auto industry today."

(Reporting by Ben Klayman and Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:32aU.S. Mid-Atlantic Factory Activity Contracted Again in June -- Richmond Fed
DJ
10:30aNATO says does not regard China as adversary but worried over Russia ties
RE
10:30aGerman court sentences ex-SS camp guard, aged 101, to five years in jail
RE
10:27aAnalysts forecast U.S. vehicle shortages as supply chain woes persist
RE
10:26aReckitt weighs shelving infant nutrition unit sale - Bloomberg News
RE
10:25aAt least 51 dead in prison riot fire in Colombia, prisons agency says
RE
10:24aEuropean equities per-share profit could drop over 6% - HSBC
RE
10:20aU.S. consumer confidence index tumbles in June
RE
10:19aDiageo will provide "enhanced redundancy terms" to russia employ…
RE
10:18aDiageo will "wind down" russia business operations over next six…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Philips sees 'very encouraging' results from tests on recalled ventilat..
2Analyst recommendations: Nike, Albermarle, Diageo, Reckitt Benckiser, T..
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Morgan Stanley gives a Buy rating
4TESLA : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
5Viscofan S A : First Half 2022 release date

HOT NEWS