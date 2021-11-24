Analytics Insight Announces ‘Top 10 Data Science Leaders of 2021'

Analytics Insight has named ‘Top 10 Data Science Leaders of 2021’ in its November magazine issue. The issue focuses on trailblazing leaders who are changing the industry dynamics with top-notch data science skills.

The magazine issue recognizes ten leaders who are introducing groundbreaking solutions across industry verticals with in-depth research and pioneering ideas. By integrating their big data perspective with business needs, these inspiring data science leaders are creating unimaginable innovations for real-world uses. Here is the list of the top 10 data science leaders who are harnessing their capabilities for the benefit of business in 2021.

Featuring as the Cover Story is Venkata Duvvuri, Director of data science at Oracle, who specializes in machine learning and data science. He is the leader of results-oriented data science, business, web and marketing analytics, with over 10 years of experience in respective fields. Besides Oracle, Venkata is also an adjunct faculty member at Northeastern University teaching data analytics and machine learning in his free time.

This issue further includes,

Alberto Pascual: Alberto Pascual is the Director: Data Science & Analytics at IDBS. He is also a doctor in bioinformatics with enhanced experience in data science and biomedical domains. Alberto completed his bachelors in computer science and received a Ph.D. in bioinformatics.

Carlos Prades: Carlos Prades is the Head of data science at Antofagasta Minerals. After working in the field for almost a decade, Carlos built a data science team in 2021 that developed several projects staging from exploration to the different steps of a mining operation.

Mihir Kittur: Mihir Kittur is the Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Ugam. His interest in data science emerged from his engineering dissertation, which involved the usage of artificial neural networks to build a robotic arm.

Tim Kao: Tim Kao is the Vice President of Data Science at Center for Naval Analyses (CNA). He has served in the United States Marine Corps for 20 years, including being a part of two combat tours to Iraq and Afghanistan. Later, Tim started working at CNA in 2015.

Benjamin Tengelsen: Benjamin Tengelsen is the Data Science Director at IntelyCare. He leads a team of 10 amazing data analysts, scientists, and engineers, who use machine learning, experimentation, advanced statistics, and a whole lot of codes to support features in apps.

Imre Szücs: Imre Szücs is the CEO and Co-Founder of optimAIze Marketing Solutions. In the first half of his career, Imre worked as a data scientist who developed machine learning models and in the next half, he took up strategic positions such as a data science leader.

Farzana Noorzay: Farzana Noorzay is the Head of the data science, analytics, engineering and data products teams at Tillster. At the company, she is responsible for the data products including actionable dashboards used by decision-makers to define the course of action.

Ravi Korlimarla: Ravi Korlimarla is the Director of Data Science and Advanced Analytics at Workday. He has been interacting with data teams and leading data projects for over the past 15 years, which imbibed a certain interest and passion for data and analytics in him.

Dean Abbott: Dean Abbott is the Chief Data Scientist of SmarterHQ. He is an internationally recognized data mining and predictive analytics expert with over two decades of experience applying advanced data mining algorithms, data preparation techniques, and data visualization.

“When big data evolved to become the cornerstone of business decisions, data science gained a permanent place in the digital culture. In this issue, Analytics Insight aims to recognize and celebrate top data science leaders who are going beyond technical prowess and supporting teams to provide cutting-edge business frameworks,” says Adilin Beatrice, Associate Manager at Analytics Insight.

