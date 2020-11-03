Log in
Analyzing the Global Soybean Complex

11/03/2020 | 05:59pm EST

In the midst of U.S. soybean harvest's ebbs and flows, market awareness is increasingly important. Traders, farmers and soy processors around the world refer to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) World Agricultural and Supply Demand Estimates (WASDE) report as an indicator of where supply and demand, and ultimately the price of soybeans may go.

To help stakeholders better understand the report and its implications for U.S. Soy, the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) will host a webinar following its release on Nov. 11 at 7 a.m. (Central Time).

Mac Marshall, vice president of market intelligence for USSEC and the United Soybean Board (USB), will lead the webinar. He says the main items he will be looking for in this report are U.S. export revisions, updates on Brazil, both in terms of their crop size and balance sheet, and any additional adjustments to the Chinese balance sheet.

He will be joined by Jim Sutter, USSEC CEO, and Randy Mittelstaedt, Head of RJO Market Insights for RJ O'Brien.

Mittelstaedt brings over 25 years of experience in fundamental analysis of commodity markets to the webinar. He specializes in grain and oilseeds. In his role, Mittelstaedt is regularly relied upon to aid in risk management and hedging decisions for commercial clients based on his analysis of macro factors impacting the grain markets.

Marshall says the webinar and its guests help unpack the WASDE report for customers and provide valuable insight.

'Customers of U.S. Soy around the world are engaged in complex purchasing decisions and always trying to have a better understanding of the market,' he explains. 'We look at this as a value-added customer experience to bring our own insight from USB and USSEC, but also insight from our broader network. We have a lot of fantastic market commentators and analysts who are looking at the releases with a very keen eye. The opportunity to share those insights is something that is of tremendous value for our customers from around the globe.'

Those who are interested in the global soy complex are encouraged to attend. The no-cost registration can be completed online.

USSEC hosts a U.S. Soy WASDE update each month to provide an analysis of how the USDA has updated the global supply and demand projections for soybeans. Previous WASDE webinars can be found at ussec.org.

USSEC - U.S. Soybean Export Council published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 22:59:05 UTC

