Anchor Bank : President & CEO Nelson Hinojosa Elected to Florida Bankers Association's Board of Directors

Anchor Bank, a Palm Beach Gardens-based community bank, has announced that its President and CEO Nelson Hinojosa has been elected to the board of directors of the Florida Bankers Association (FBA). His election to a two-year term was announced June 13th during the group’s 132nd annual meeting at The Breakers in Palm Beach. His election coincides with Palm Beach County Bank of America President Fabiola Brumley assuming the role of board chairperson

“I am very excited for the opportunity to play a leadership role in the Florida Bankers Association,” said Hinojosa. “I look forward to collaborating with my peers to address industry challenges going forward.”

Having started his banking career more than 30 years ago in Bolivia, Hinojosa is the first elected FBA director of Bolivian descent. As one of 37 directors, he will participate in setting policy and overseeing the general operation of the FBA, one of Florida's oldest trade associations. The FBA advocates on behalf of its 150 member banks of all sizes in order to maximize their ability to compete, serve customers and positively contribute to the economic well-being of Florida.

About Anchor Bank

Anchor Bank is a privately held community bank organized as a Florida-chartered bank in 2005. The Bank has $163 million in assets and three full-service locations in Palm Beach Gardens, Juno Beach and Boca Raton, and an office in Coral Gables offering Wealth Management Services. In October 2020, the Bank signed a merger agreement with Home Federal Bank of Hollywood that is currently under review by the regulatory authorities. The Bank is committed to serving our community as a full-service bank with a staff of seasoned professionals able to create personalized solutions to meet our customers’ unique needs. For more information, please visit www.AnchorBank.com.

