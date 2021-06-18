Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Anchor Bank : President & CEO Nelson Hinojosa Elected to Florida Bankers Association's Board of Directors

06/18/2021 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Anchor Bank, a Palm Beach Gardens-based community bank, has announced that its President and CEO Nelson Hinojosa has been elected to the board of directors of the Florida Bankers Association (FBA). His election to a two-year term was announced June 13th during the group’s 132nd annual meeting at The Breakers in Palm Beach. His election coincides with Palm Beach County Bank of America President Fabiola Brumley assuming the role of board chairperson

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210618005425/en/

Nelson Hinojosa, President & CEO of Anchor Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Nelson Hinojosa, President & CEO of Anchor Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am very excited for the opportunity to play a leadership role in the Florida Bankers Association,” said Hinojosa. “I look forward to collaborating with my peers to address industry challenges going forward.”

Having started his banking career more than 30 years ago in Bolivia, Hinojosa is the first elected FBA director of Bolivian descent. As one of 37 directors, he will participate in setting policy and overseeing the general operation of the FBA, one of Florida's oldest trade associations. The FBA advocates on behalf of its 150 member banks of all sizes in order to maximize their ability to compete, serve customers and positively contribute to the economic well-being of Florida.

About Anchor Bank

Anchor Bank is a privately held community bank organized as a Florida-chartered bank in 2005. The Bank has $163 million in assets and three full-service locations in Palm Beach Gardens, Juno Beach and Boca Raton, and an office in Coral Gables offering Wealth Management Services. In October 2020, the Bank signed a merger agreement with Home Federal Bank of Hollywood that is currently under review by the regulatory authorities. The Bank is committed to serving our community as a full-service bank with a staff of seasoned professionals able to create personalized solutions to meet our customers’ unique needs. For more information, please visit www.AnchorBank.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:55pCORRECTION : Africa Renewable Energy Fund II secures E130 million first close with SEFA and CTF investments
AQ
04:55pPRESS RELEASE  : CECONOMY AG further enhances post-pandemic financing structure with EUR500 million 5-year senior unsecured bond
DJ
04:55pCECONOMY  : further enhances post-pandemic financing structure with ?500 million 5-year senior unsecured bond
EQ
04:54pEarly-season Gulf of Mexico storm trims some U.S. oil production
RE
04:54pSYKES MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – SYKE
BU
04:53pADLPARTNER  : Combined general meeting on 18 June 2021
PU
04:53pGERMANY  : SPIE signs agreement to acquire Wiegel Gebäudetechnik GmbH
PU
04:53pWSOG LLC  : WSGF Announces Cuban Short-Term Vacation Rental Properties Backed By Cryptocurrency
PR
04:51pARCELORMITTAL  : S.A., - ArcelorMittal announces closing of its second share buyback program and launching of a third US$750 million share buyback program
PU
04:51pKyrgyz Republic Monthly Economic Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish
2As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
3TESCO PLC : TESCO : Wall Street down, dollar spikes as investors review recovery bets
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Express, HSBC, CyrusOne, Microsoft, Vodafone...
5ORPHAZYME A/S : Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C

HOT NEWS