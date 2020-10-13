Anchorage mayor resigns over texting scandal with TV reporter

ANCHORAGE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Anchorage Mayor Ethan
Berkowitz, one of Alaska's most prominent Democrats, resigned on
Tuesday, days after he was accused of texting sexual messages to
an underage girl and a local television anchor.
Berkowitz, a former state lawmaker elected as Anchorage
mayor in 2015, has denied texting the underage girl but
acknowledged having a "consensual, inappropriate messaging
relationship" with FOX/ABC journalist Maria Athens.
"My resignation results from unacceptable personal conduct
that has compromised my ability to perform my duties with the
focus and trust that is required," the mayor said in written
statement announcing his resignation.
"I know that my conduct has done great injury to my family,
my staff, to Municipal employees, and to the people of our
community, and for that, I am deeply sorry," Berkowitz said.
The unfolding scandal surrounding Berkowitz began when
Athens accused Berkowitz, 58, of sending sexual messages and
images to at least one underage girl. Athens, 41, included a
photo that she said showed was Berkowitz’s bare back, with part
of his buttocks exposed.
Athens never broadcast her story; she was arrested Friday
after getting into an altercation outside of her place of work.
Berkowitz on Friday denied the accusations of sending sexual
messages to minors, calling Athens "unwell." On Monday, he
admitted that he and Athens had a "major lapse in judgment"
years earlier and had engaged in a "consensual, inappropriate
messaging relationship."
Berkowitz's last day in office will be Oct. 23, according
to the resignation message. According to municipal rules, the
chairman of the Anchorage Assembly will take over as interim
mayor until a new mayor is chosen in the city's regularly
scheduled election next April.
(Reporting by Yereth Rosen in Anchorage; Editing by Dan
Whitcomb and Gerry Doyle)