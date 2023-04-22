STORY: Twice a year, this hatch in Lisbon opens

to reveal a 2,000-year-old Roman 'cryptoportico'

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

(Joana Sousa Monteiro, Director, Lisbon Museum)

"This structure guaranteed and, 2,000 years later, continues to guarantee that the buildings above our heads are stable and safe for those who live, work and walk up there."

The subterranean maze of tunnels and

passageways was built by the Romans

who occupied the city beginning around 200 BC

It was first discovered in 1771

when Lisbon was being rebuilt after the

devastating Great Earthquake of 1755

(Benoit, Tourist)

"I think it's really great. I wouldn't imagine there is this under Lisbon, so it's surprising for sure. The fact that it got discovered by the renaissance was all very surprising and to imagine, like it is used as a water tank pretty much was, yeah, honestly... I didn't expect this."

The galleries open up for only a few days

in April and September each year