to reveal a 2,000-year-old Roman 'cryptoportico'
Location: Lisbon, Portugal
(Joana Sousa Monteiro, Director, Lisbon Museum)
"This structure guaranteed and, 2,000 years later, continues to guarantee that the buildings above our heads are stable and safe for those who live, work and walk up there."
The subterranean maze of tunnels and
passageways was built by the Romans
who occupied the city beginning around 200 BC
It was first discovered in 1771
when Lisbon was being rebuilt after the
devastating Great Earthquake of 1755
(Benoit, Tourist)
"I think it's really great. I wouldn't imagine there is this under Lisbon, so it's surprising for sure. The fact that it got discovered by the renaissance was all very surprising and to imagine, like it is used as a water tank pretty much was, yeah, honestly... I didn't expect this."
The galleries open up for only a few days
in April and September each year