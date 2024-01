STORY: This marble map of ancient Rome is on public

display for the first time in almost 100 years

The highly detailed Forma Urbis

was carved between 203 and 211 AD

It was engraved onto 150 separate slabs

and displayed on a wall in the ancient city

Over the centuries it gradually disintegrated,

with locals using some slabs for new buildings

The map now has its own museum

within sight of the Colosseum