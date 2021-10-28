Ancora Heart Announces Key Activities at Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics 2021

Ancora Heart, Inc., a company developing a novel therapy to address heart failure, today announced that an analysis of early feasibility study data evaluating 12-month outcomes of the investigational AccuCinch® Ventricular Restoration System will be presented at the 33rd Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT), the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation, in Orlando, Florida.

This presentation features the results of an analysis of a subgroup of 41 patients who have symptomatic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and who were treated with the AccuCinch System. Ancora Heart’s activities at TCT 2021 include:

Interventional Heart Failure I: LV Reconstruction I: Ancora Heart

Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET; Innovation Theater, Halls A-B, Level I

Featured Clinical Research Session: “AccuCinch: 12-Month Outcomes of LV Volume Reduction in HFrEF with a Transcatheter Ventricular Restoration System”

Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 6 p.m. ET; Innovation Theater, Halls A-B, Level I

About the AccuCinch Ventricular Restoration System

The AccuCinch System is designed to augment the existing care cardiologists provide their heart failure (HF) patients. For patients in whom HF has progressed beyond the ability of medications and pacemakers to manage symptoms, the AccuCinch System may provide an effective treatment option by filling the gap between medication or pacemaker therapy and left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) or a heart transplant.

During the minimally invasive AccuCinch System procedure, a flexible implant is attached to the inner wall of the left ventricle and then cinched. The implant is intended to reduce the size of the left ventricle, reduce ventricular wall stress, and support and strengthen the heart wall. The AccuCinch System may help reduce symptoms, improve quality of life and potentially increase life expectancy.

About Ancora Heart

Ancora Heart is a medical device company dedicated to providing new treatment options for people with heart failure (HF). The company’s proprietary AccuCinch® Ventricular Restoration System is the only completely transcatheter device designed to restore the structure and function of the enlarged left ventricle of the heart, thereby addressing the fundamental issue in the progression of heart failure in patients with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). The AccuCinch System is an investigational device, which is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical trials in the U.S. and EU. Ancora Heart is a privately held company located in Santa Clara, Calif. For more information, please visit www.ancoraheart.com and connect on Twitter (@AncoraHeart) and LinkedIn.

