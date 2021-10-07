And the 2021 Nobel Prizes go to men... so far

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct 7 (Reuters) - All eight winners of
the 2021 Nobel Prizes in medicine https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/julius-patapoutian-win-2021-nobel-prize-medicine-2021-10-04,
chemistry https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/list-macmillan-win-2021-nobel-prize-chemistry-2021-10-06,
physics https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/manabe-hasselmann-parisi-win-2021-nobel-prize-physics-2021-10-05
and literature https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/tanzanian-writer-abdulrazak-gurnah-wins-2021-nobel-prize-literature-2021-10-07
have been men, re-igniting a recurring debate about diversity
in the highly coveted awards, particularly those in science.
Ardem Patapoutian and David Julius received the Nobel for
medicine on Monday. Giorgio Parisi, Syukuro Manabe and Klaus
Hasselmann won the physics gong for their work deciphering
chaotic climate, while Benjamin List and David MacMillan
received the chemistry accolade for developing a tool for
molecule building.
Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, 72, on Wednesday
became only the second writer of color https://www.reuters.com/world/exclusive-update-1-compassion-not-barbed-wire-should-greet-migrants-nobel-winner-2021-10-07
in sub-Suharan Africa ever to win a Nobel Prize for Literature.
The last Black recipient of the prize was Toni Morrison in 1993.
"Abdulrazak Gurnah meets at least one of the criterion of a
writer from a non-traditional cultural circle - a non-European
with a colonial background, but he's no woman," said Anne-Marie
Morhed, head of the Swedish Association of Female Academics.
"Two prizes remain, the Peace Prize and the Economy Prize.
The (Norwegian) Nobel committee... still have a chance to honor
a woman."
Exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
and Greta Thunberg are at least two women seen to be in
contention https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/nobel-peace-prize-is-this-greta-thunbergs-year-2021-10-01
when the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded in Norway on Thursday.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee is led by a woman and the
majority of the members are women. Ditto the previous committee:
led by a woman and with a majority of women on it.
There has also been a real push in recent years to not give
the prize to only white men from North America and Western
Europe, as was the case in the earlier decades.
In comparison to the dozen Black peace laureates in the
Nobel's history, there has never been a Black recipient of the
prizes for medicine, chemistry and physics, points out Professor
Winston Morgan, a toxicologist at the University of East London
who has looked at representation in the prizes as part of his
research on inequality in the sciences.
"In terms of the gap between the world's population and the
winners - the biggest gap is a gender one," Morgan said. "The
number of female prize winners is really, really tiny."
Scientists of both genders have already taken to social
media to decry the lack of women recognized so far this year.
GenderAvenger, a non-profit group dedicated to advancing
women's voices in public dialog, said the prizes https://twitter.com/GenderAvenger/status/1446101809953705987
were "like a terrible mystery where you know the ending halfway
through the book. 4 out of 6 categories announced and nary a
woman in sight, @NobelPrize. Is the story of the 2021 Nobel
Prize that the men did it? (Spoiler: Women are also doing
amazing work)."
Some, including Ellie Murray, an assistant professor of
epidemiology at Boston University School of Public Health,
expressed disappointment https://twitter.com/EpiEllie/status/1445034765841801221
that this year's awards excluded the contributions of Katalin
Kariko and Kizzmekia Corbett, key scientists behind the
development of mRNA vaccines that are changing the course of the
pandemic.
Nobel watchers, however, said it was entirely likely that
Kariko and Corbett would be recognized https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/nobel-medicine-prize-covid-19-vaccine-it-may-be-too-soon-2021-10-01
in years to come. The committee, they said, tended to reward
recipients after a period of time.
"The issue for the Nobel prize is it has a criteria and a
tradition and it is hard for them to break away from that,"
Morgan said, adding that the committee would likely respond to
scientific innovation during the pandemic in three or four
years.
He added that if you looked at the general trajectory of
Nobel prize winners, the number of women scientists was growing
as were those given to men from Japan and China.
"We are not seeing that same trajectory for Black
scientists. That concerns me more," he said. "You need to ask
are there enough black scientists in universities and are they
being supported."
Asked why there were so few Black Nobel Prize winners for
literature, Gurnah told Reuters the world was changing.
Jesper Haeggstrom, chairman of the Nobel Assembly that
awarded the prize in Physiology or Medicine, said there was no
simple explanation for the lack of female prize winners, but
that it reflected the representation of women in science.
"There has been an under-representation of women
historically in science, so the further back in time you look,
the fewer female candidates there are," he said.
Haeggstrom declined to say whether gender played a role in
the committee's selection process.
"I'm not at liberty to give you any details on this, but in
general terms, I can say that scientific competence is the
deciding factor," he said.
Critics, however, point to the makeup of the scientific
selection committees. Only 25% of the 50 professors on the
medicine selection committee are women.
The Committee for Physics at the Royal Swedish Academy of
Sciences consists of six members, of which one is a woman, and
two co-opted members, both men. The chemistry committee consists
of six members, all male, and two co-opted members, both women.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlandar in Sweden, Gwladys Fouche in
Norway, Julie Steenhuysen in New York; Editing by Leela de
Kretser and Lisa Shumaker)