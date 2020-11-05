"And the People Stayed Home" Now Available as Animated Storybook, Narrated by Academy, Emmy and Grammy Award-Winning Actor Kate Winslet

The Wildly Popular Quarantine-Inspired Poem for All Ages Offers Words of Inspiration, Hope and Healing

The eloquent prose penned by emerging author, Kitty O'Meara, as a response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, is now available as a beautifully illustrated interactive, animated storybook on the family-safe, ad-free Vooks streaming service. Narrated by renowned English actor Kate Winslet, the poem’s soul-stirring words and beautiful animation promote the hopeful messages of the possibility of profound healing and growth that can be achieved during this time.

Hardcover and e-book versions of 'And the People Stayed Home' available on November 10th (Photo: Business Wire)

“I wrote ‘And the People Stayed Home’ in early March just as my husband and I were going into quarantine,” said O’Meara. “We were nervous and anxious and I wanted to create something that would provide us and our friends with a sense of comfort, hope and encouragement to be peaceful and heal.”

O’Meara’s timely and poignant message quickly resonated with audiences looking for meaning in today’s uncertain times. Since first publishing to Facebook in March, millions of people across the globe have shared her words with friends and loved ones.

“As parents and educators grapple with helping children understand the complexities of the current global climate, they are turning to friends, family members and other trusted sources for guidance,” said Marshall Bex, Co-Founder and CEO of Vooks. “O’Meara’s brilliantly simplistic and approachable language made her poem a perfect fit for our growing collection of family-friendly stories; our award-winning creative team worked closely with the talented illustrators to beautifully translate the author’s messages through an engaging combination of movement, colorful illustration and narration.”

Vooks subscribers can now access the interactive version of “And the People Stayed Home” at Vooks.com; through the Vooks app for iOS and Android; and on Roku, Amazon Fire and Google Chromecast devices. For $4.99 per month, subscribers have unlimited online and offline access to a growing library of popular children’s titles and timeless classics, and new subscribers can trial the full service for 30 days at no charge.

Hardcover and e-book versions of the 32-page book illustrated by Stefano Di Cristofaro and Paul Pereda (Tra Publishing, distributed by Simon & Schuster) will be available online and through booksellers and specialty retailers across the nation on November 10. With support from independent booksellers, Barnes & Noble and through Amazon pre-sales the title is quickly gaining “Best Seller” status. Tra Publishing, with Vooks as a digital strategy partner, has moved the timeless poem swiftly up the charts.

All digital and physical copies of “And the People Stayed Home” come with a free downloadable Teacher's Guide + Activity Kit and a Q&A with the author. Pre-orders are now open on Amazon.

About Vooks

Vooks is the world’s first streaming platform bringing storybooks to life through animation. With an expansive library of titles, the Vooks storybook experience adds slight animation, sound and narration to classic, award-winning books that are loved by parents and educators alike. The kid-safe and ad-free streaming library of read-aloud animated storybooks transforms the reading experience by bringing words to life in order to spark every child’s imagination. Vooks combines the love, trust and safety of children's books with the convenience of online streaming, for a whole new way to experience stories.

About Tra Publishing

Tra Publishing, based in Miami and founded in 2016, creates beautifully crafted books about the arts, architecture, and design that inspire social, cultural, and environmental awareness. Tra's books are distributed worldwide through Simon & Schuster. Visit www.trapublishing.com for more information.

