Andersen Announces Rosa De Luna-Frede as the New Chicago Office Managing Director

Andersen is proud to announce Rosa De Luna-Frede as the new Office Managing Director in the Andersen Chicago office. Rosa De Luna-Frede has over 20 years of business and tax experience and has been with Andersen for 9 years.

“As the Chicago office transitions to a new office leader, I would like to recognize Kevin Burns for his contributions to the office and firm while leading the Chicago office since 2013,” said Dan DePaoli, U.S. Country Managing Director. The Chicago office has grown to over 130 professionals and generated a 500% increase in revenue over the last eight years under Kevin’s leadership. Kevin will focus on accelerating the process of developing the M&A practice in Chicago in light of the burgeoning deal market and will work closely with the US National Tax M&A professionals to provide transaction advisory services.

“Rosa has big shoes to fill, but I am extremely confident that she is up for the challenge. You won’t find a person more committed to our firm, clients, and people than Rosa, and I view this as a well-deserved recognition of those values,” added Dan DePaoli.

Rosa De Luna-Frede has over 20 years of experience advising publicly held and private companies on tax matters such as ASC 740 (Accounting for Income Taxes), accounting methods, tax controversies and federal & state tax compliance. Rosa also has specific expertise in the mergers and acquisition area, specifically in tax structuring, tax due diligence, and integration of post-transaction tax matters.

Mark Vorsatz, Andersen CEO and Andersen Global Chairman added, “Rosa exemplifies our firm’s core values including her best-in-class service to clients as well as her stewardship to our younger generation of folks in the Chicago office. I look forward to the impact that she will have in this role which also further demonstrates the confidence that we have in her leadership abilities.”

Andersen is the founding member of Andersen Global, an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 9,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 326 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. In the U.S., Andersen has more than 1,000 personnel located in 20 cities across the country.

