Andersen Global : Bolsters Caribbean Footprint with Location in St. Lucia

Following on the heels of its recent expansion in the central Caribbean, Andersen Global adds a location in St. Lucia through a Collaboration Agreement with law firm Du Boulay, Anthony & Co., further enhancing the organization’s depth and reach in the eastern part of the region.

Founded more than 15 years ago, Du Boulay, Anthony & Co.’s team of professionals brings deep knowledge and expertise to serve individuals and companies with legal needs in a wide range of practice areas, including commercial and corporate law, conveyancing, family law, real estate, litigation and foreign investment.

“The hallmark of our success has always been and continues to be legal work of the highest quality performed by our practitioners who consistently demonstrate stewardship and transparency,” Office Managing Partner Michelle Anthony-Desir said. “Our goal is to remain a leading law firm and focus on responsive and tailored client services. We are dedicated to developing and maintaining strong client relationships, and our collaboration with Andersen Global will allow us to meet the demands of a more complex, ever-changing business world.”

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, “St. Lucia is another key market for our organization and enhances our overall global strategy to seamlessly act as a one-stop shop for our multinational clients. Michelle and her team already have excellent rapport and strong working relationships with some of our collaborating firms in the region. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, our organization continues to focus on expanding its global platform, especially in the Caribbean and anticipates additional expansion in the region this year.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 206 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

