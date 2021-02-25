Andersen Global : Enhances Caribbean Platform with Baptiste & Co. Law Firm

Further strengthening its Caribbean platform and adding additional coverage in the southern edge of the region, Andersen Global expands into St. Vincent and the Grenadines with collaborating firm Baptiste & Co. Law Firm.

Established in 1986, Baptiste & Co. Law Firm, was founded by Managing Partner René M. Baptiste, who possesses more than 40 years of experience. In addition to founding the firm, René’s accomplishments include admission to the Bar in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis; published articles in the International Finance journal; two terms of service as an elected member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister in St. Vincent and the Grenadines; and the role of Speaker of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States’ Assembly. Additionally, she possesses well over 50 years of public service, which has resulted in recognition from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the form of elevation to Commander of Saint Michael and Saint George (CMG) for services in law, international finance, culture and politics.

Baptiste & Co. is a full-service law firm specializing in bankruptcy and insolvency, commercial law, contracts, family law, property law, estate planning, intellectual property (trademarks) and real estate. The Kingstown-based firm provides legal advice and services to individuals, public and private corporations, credit unions, banks, insurance companies and shipping companies as well as foreign governments and state corporations. Additionally, the firm’s team of attorneys provide multi-jurisdiction services to neighboring islands and are strategically located to assist with cross-border services in any area of the firm’s practice areas.

“We are delighted to collaborate with like-minded individuals who understand and demonstrate the value of transparency and independence,” René said. “Our firm is committed to delivering comprehensive, best-in-class solutions that exceed clients’ expectations. Working with the member firms and collaborating firms of Andersen Global enhances our ability to provide synergistic services to our clients at both the local and international levels.”

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, “We have developed a strong presence in the Caribbean and will continue to add breadth and depth to our platform in the region. René and her team’s commitment to stewardship, years of experience and knowledge of local and international jurisdictions set them apart from other firms in the market. The addition of Baptiste & Co. is another important link to our strategy in the region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 255 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

