Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Andersen Global : Enhances Caribbean Platform with Baptiste & Co. Law Firm

02/25/2021 | 09:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Further strengthening its Caribbean platform and adding additional coverage in the southern edge of the region, Andersen Global expands into St. Vincent and the Grenadines with collaborating firm Baptiste & Co. Law Firm.

Established in 1986, Baptiste & Co. Law Firm, was founded by Managing Partner René M. Baptiste, who possesses more than 40 years of experience. In addition to founding the firm, René’s accomplishments include admission to the Bar in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis; published articles in the International Finance journal; two terms of service as an elected member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister in St. Vincent and the Grenadines; and the role of Speaker of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States’ Assembly. Additionally, she possesses well over 50 years of public service, which has resulted in recognition from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the form of elevation to Commander of Saint Michael and Saint George (CMG) for services in law, international finance, culture and politics.

Baptiste & Co. is a full-service law firm specializing in bankruptcy and insolvency, commercial law, contracts, family law, property law, estate planning, intellectual property (trademarks) and real estate. The Kingstown-based firm provides legal advice and services to individuals, public and private corporations, credit unions, banks, insurance companies and shipping companies as well as foreign governments and state corporations. Additionally, the firm’s team of attorneys provide multi-jurisdiction services to neighboring islands and are strategically located to assist with cross-border services in any area of the firm’s practice areas.

“We are delighted to collaborate with like-minded individuals who understand and demonstrate the value of transparency and independence,” René said. “Our firm is committed to delivering comprehensive, best-in-class solutions that exceed clients’ expectations. Working with the member firms and collaborating firms of Andersen Global enhances our ability to provide synergistic services to our clients at both the local and international levels.”

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, “We have developed a strong presence in the Caribbean and will continue to add breadth and depth to our platform in the region. René and her team’s commitment to stewardship, years of experience and knowledge of local and international jurisdictions set them apart from other firms in the market. The addition of Baptiste & Co. is another important link to our strategy in the region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 255 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:39aHOEGH LNG : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:39aMODERN LAND CHINA : Passing away of an independent non-executive director and appointment of chairman of remuneration committee
PU
09:39aSONAE INDUSTRIA SGPS : Dividends, Interest, Redemption, Exercise of Other Rights
PU
09:39aCANSINO BIOLOGICS : Inside information nmpa's grant of conditional marketing authorization for recombinant covid-19 vaccine (adenovirus type 5 vector)
PU
09:39aHAPAG-LLOYD LAUNCHES FIFTH QUALITY PROMISE : “Volume Agreements Honored”
PU
09:39aBELMONT VILLAGE SENIOR LIVING : Founder and CEO, Patricia Will Inducted into McKnight's Women of Distinction Hall of Honor
BU
09:38aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : LME data to support end to open outcry is misleading, brokers say
RE
09:38aCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:38aOMEROS CORPORATION : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on March 1, 2021
BU
09:38aGABELLI GLOBAL SMALL AND MID CAP VALUE TRUST : Declares First Quarter Distribution of $0.16 Per Share
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden to press for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing amid shortfall
2STANDARD CHARTERED PLC : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart restores dividend, reaffirms targets as COVID-19 halve..
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped
4UNITED 777 PLANE FLEW FEWER THAN HALF THE FLIGHTS ALLOWED BETWEEN CHECKS: sources
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : says back on the road to profitability af..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ