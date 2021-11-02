Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Andersen Global Reinforces Platform in Africa with Namibia-Based Tax Firm

11/02/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Andersen Global continues to strengthen its African platform as the organization enters a Collaboration Agreement with Namibia-based Windhoek Accounting and Taxation.

Founded in 2015, Windhoek Accounting and Taxation offers full-service capabilities in tax, payroll, bookkeeping, business advisory, business registration, intellectual property and immigration services. The firm, led by Managing Partner Julius David, is based in Windhoek, providing services to individuals and businesses with operations in Namibia and abroad.

“Our primary purpose is to help clients achieve success through seamless, quality solutions,” Julius said. “The member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global have broad depth and range of experience in their respective jurisdictions, and we are looking forward to collaborating with them to bring the resources and expertise of a global firm to our clients.”

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, “Julius and his team’s extensive knowledge of local regulations and commitment to providing clients with best-in-class service strengthen our existing platform in Namibia by adding complementary tax capabilities to our existing collaborating firm’s legal capabilities in the market. This important addition maintains our foothold in the country and positions us for further expansion in the region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 9,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 323 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:36aOverwhelming Majority of Fleet Decision-Makers Are In Market for Electric Vehicles Despite Infrastructure Support Concerns
BU
09:36aZebware's ZebClient® Provides Cloud Data Access at Memory Speed
BU
09:36aEverstream Analytics Recognized as 2021 Leader in Procurement Risk Analytics Technology
GL
09:36aEverstream Analytics Recognized as 2021 Leader in Procurement Risk Analytics Technology
GL
09:35aKollect on Demand Holding AB (publ) announces presentation on Q3 2021 results
AQ
09:35aJENOPTIK AG : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
09:34aInvitation to presentation of Q3 2021 results
AQ
09:34aEBIX HOSTS Q3 INVESTOR CALL TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH AT 11 : 00 a.m. ET
GL
09:34aBlueNalu Promotes Lauran Madden, Ph.D. to Chief Technology Officer
BU
09:34aEBIX HOSTS Q3 INVESTOR CALL TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH AT 11 : 00 a.m. ET
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1The U.S. Federal Reserve's take on greening the economy: Not our job
2China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
3Fresenius 3Q Net Profit Rose Despite Pandemic Drag on Medical Care Unit
4Maersk expands air freight with new Boeing planes, logistics firm acqui..
5Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Oracle...

HOT NEWS