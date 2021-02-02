Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Andersen Global : Strengthens Presence in Slovakia with Wallenberg Tax

02/02/2021 | 09:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Andersen Global strengthens its European platform in Slovakia through a Collaboration Agreement with Wallenberg Tax, complementing the existing legal capabilities of the organization’s collaborating firm in the country.

Founded in 2010, the Bratislava-based firm focuses on tax advisory. Led by Managing Partner Dana Škodná, Wallenberg Tax provides services to clients in various industries, including financial, IT and technology, health, telecommunications and private equity.

“Collaborating with like-minded individuals who share our commitment to seamlessly serve clients at the highest level is extremely important to us,” Dana said. “As an Arthur Andersen alumna, I know our firm’s values and vision align very well with Andersen Global’s values. Our close working relationship with Andersen in Hungary also demonstrates nothing but positive synergy. We look forward to working closely with the member firms and collaborating firms to deliver comprehensive, best-in-class solutions to meet the local and international needs of our clients.”

“Wallenberg Tax’s professionals have a deep understanding of the Slovak market as well as the important factors affecting businesses in the region,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added. “Their commitment to stewardship and independence aligns with our organization’s values and vision. We look forward to working with Dana and her team as they bring strength to our organization as we continue to expand our European platform.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 243 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:35aM/I HOMES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:35aEquity Metals Intersects 4.9 metres of 625g/t Ag, 0.4g/t Au and 1.9% Zn (754g/t AgEq) Including 0.8m of 2,522g/t Ag, 0.2g/t Au and 2.1% Zn (2,667g/t AgEq) at the Camp Vein, Silver Queen Property, B.C.
NE
09:35aFatburger and Buffalo's Express Wants to Take Your ‘V-Card' this Valentine's Day
GL
09:35aQuaterra Announces Resignation of President and CEO
NE
09:34aWall St. opens higher ahead of Amazon, Alphabet earnings; stimulus in focus
RE
09:33aENTEGRIS : Reports Fourth Quarter Results
PU
09:33aIHEARTMEDIA : Brian Baumgartner and iHeartMedia Partner to Bring “The Office Deep Dive with Brian Baumgartner” to The iHeartPodcast Network
PU
09:33aDUKE REALTY : Renews Lease with Expansion for ~470K SF Facility
PU
09:33aOSFI named an NCR Top Employer of 2021
PU
09:33aBRANCH INSURANCE : Launches in Indiana, Kicking Off Its Rapid Nationwide Expansion
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SILVER : Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat
2BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
3FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS : Meets 2020 Guidance; Expects 2021 Earnings Hit From Pandemic
4Pandemic drives oil major BP to first loss in a decade
5S&P 500 posts biggest gain since Nov. 24, led by gains in tech shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ