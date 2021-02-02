Andersen Global : Strengthens Presence in Slovakia with Wallenberg Tax

Andersen Global strengthens its European platform in Slovakia through a Collaboration Agreement with Wallenberg Tax, complementing the existing legal capabilities of the organization’s collaborating firm in the country.

Founded in 2010, the Bratislava-based firm focuses on tax advisory. Led by Managing Partner Dana Škodná, Wallenberg Tax provides services to clients in various industries, including financial, IT and technology, health, telecommunications and private equity.

“Collaborating with like-minded individuals who share our commitment to seamlessly serve clients at the highest level is extremely important to us,” Dana said. “As an Arthur Andersen alumna, I know our firm’s values and vision align very well with Andersen Global’s values. Our close working relationship with Andersen in Hungary also demonstrates nothing but positive synergy. We look forward to working closely with the member firms and collaborating firms to deliver comprehensive, best-in-class solutions to meet the local and international needs of our clients.”

“Wallenberg Tax’s professionals have a deep understanding of the Slovak market as well as the important factors affecting businesses in the region,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added. “Their commitment to stewardship and independence aligns with our organization’s values and vision. We look forward to working with Dana and her team as they bring strength to our organization as we continue to expand our European platform.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 243 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

