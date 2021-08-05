Log in
Andersen Global : Strengthens Puerto Rican Coverage with Tax and Advisory Firm

08/05/2021 | 09:31am EDT
Andersen Global adds dimension to its platform in Puerto Rico with the addition of collaborating firm AFS CPA Group LLC (AFS), solidifying its presence in the country with tax and legal coverage.

AFS provides tax and advisory services to clients including individuals and small and large businesses, serving a variety of industries such as legal, medical, food and restaurants, apparel, marketing, technology, non-profit and homeowners associations. The firm, established in 2000 by Founder and Managing Partner Antonio Sécola, is based in Gurabo and offers tax, financial, investment and cash management services as well as outsourcing and payroll functions.

“As an Arthur Andersen alumnus, I look forward to rejoining the culture and working with like-minded individuals who are committed to serving clients best-in-class solutions,” Antonio said. “Our firm is dedicated to providing the highest quality service, and this collaboration further supplements our ability to deliver seamless solutions to our clients with cross-border needs.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with a high-caliber team who have a shared level of commitment to stewardship,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added. “AFS, along with collaborating firm CST Law, provide our clients with a full suite of integrated, independent services in this important market.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 8,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 284 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS