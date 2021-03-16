Log in
Andersen Global : Broadens Caribbean Platform with Law Firm in St. Barts

03/16/2021 | 09:31am EDT
Bolstering the organization’s coverage in the central Caribbean region, Andersen Global expands into St. Barts with collaborating firm Emmanuel Jacques Almosnino (EJA).

The firm was founded in 2005 by Managing Partner Emmanuel Jacques, an international lawyer who possesses more than 30 years of legal experience. Emmanuel studied at New York University, London School of Economics, HEC Paris, Paris University of Law and the Paris Bar School. His expertise includes law, management, finance, international taxation and international relations.

EJA provides legal services to local and international clients, including high net worth individuals, foreign investors and companies. With an office in Gustavia, the law firm’s capabilities include business law, real estate, litigation, corporate and commercial transactions, wealth management, corporate structuring, international taxation, financial advisory and economic intelligence.

“Our firm takes pride in the quality solutions we provide, and our long-lasting client relationships are a result of trust, transparency and our commitment to stewardship,” Emmanuel said. “Working with the like-minded individuals at Andersen Global allows us to collaborate on complex matters globally while delivering synergistic, independent solutions seamlessly.”

“Emmanuel and his team go above and beyond to provide best-in-class solutions and share our commitment to setting the bar when it comes to client service,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “Their expertise in the market and decades of experience in the legal environment make them widely accepted as a leading law firm in St. Barts. This is another key component to our Caribbean expansion as we continue to add full geographic coverage in the region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 260 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.


© Business Wire 2021
