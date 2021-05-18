Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Andersen Global : Broadens Coverage in Liechtenstein and Switzerland

05/18/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Andersen Global adds legal capabilities in Liechtenstein and Switzerland through a Collaboration Agreement with NSF, strengthening the organization’s platform as it continues its expansion in the region.

With offices in Vaduz and Zurich, NSF operates with five Partners and 40 professionals, serving individuals and international corporations. The full-service location in Liechtenstein provides a range of services in legal, trust and asset management with capabilities in banking and capital markets, tax, corporate, M&A, arbitration and dispute resolution, contracts, and administrative and constitutional law. Additionally, the office in Switzerland operates as an independent Swiss law firm and offers services in various areas of business law, such as criminal tax law, corporate/M&A, succession planning, inheritance law, litigation, restructuring, debt enforcement and insolvency, employment, financial markets as well as commercial contracts.

“For more than 30 years, our extensive experience and knowledge have enabled us to provide best-in-class services,” Managing Partner Heinz Frommelt said. “This collaboration is the next step in our firm’s evolution and bolsters our ability to meet clients’ needs regardless of borders.”

Managing Partner Peter Nägele added, “With a client base that is primarily international, the ability to now offer comprehensive, integrated services through our collaboration with Andersen Global lays a solid foundation as we work to establish a more competitive platform for our firm in the region.”

“NSF’s client-oriented culture resonates with our organization’s values,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “They are one of the largest independent and progressive firms with local and international expertise that set the standard for legal services in their market. This collaboration is complementary to our organization’s overall expansion strategy as we continue to strengthen our team in the region and provide clients with a full suite of global capabilities through our member and collaborating firms.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 266 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:40aLOCKHEED MARTIN  : Names New Leader For Fighter Program
AQ
09:40aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Future Digital Economy Is Led by AI… But Human Is Still the One Steering
PU
09:40aOPEN TEXT  : OpenText World Asia Pacific 2021–Grow with OpenText
PU
09:39aSIEMENS  : Teollisuuden Voima Oyj - The terms of the OL3 EPR project completion have been agreed
AQ
09:39aROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N  : Boskalis update share buyback
AQ
09:39aLLOYDS BANKING  : United Living New Homes secures landmark multi-million-pound regeneration scheme in Leeds
AQ
09:39aLLOYDS BANKING  : United Living Group strengthens its energy and sustainability capabilities with key appointment
AQ
09:39aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY  : CN - JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer and Sean Finn, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Services and Chief Legal Officer to Address the BofA Securities Virtual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference on May 19
AQ
09:39aPANASONIC  : The TOUGHBOOK S1 tablet is the ultimate rugged device for truly mobile workers
AQ
09:38aCanadian miner Sherritt names industry veteran Leon Binedell as new CEO
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data
2ANALYSIS: AT&T, Discovery deal highlights media's thirst to be like Netflix
3NEVADA COPPER CORP. : Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update; Announces Filing of Q1 2021 Financial Statemen..
4Siemens Energy does not currently plan full Siemens Gamesa takeover
5Cryptocurrencies command 'Kimchi Premium' in South Korea due to capital flow controls - BofA

HOT NEWS