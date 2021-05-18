Andersen Global : Broadens Coverage in Liechtenstein and Switzerland

Andersen Global adds legal capabilities in Liechtenstein and Switzerland through a Collaboration Agreement with NSF, strengthening the organization’s platform as it continues its expansion in the region.

With offices in Vaduz and Zurich, NSF operates with five Partners and 40 professionals, serving individuals and international corporations. The full-service location in Liechtenstein provides a range of services in legal, trust and asset management with capabilities in banking and capital markets, tax, corporate, M&A, arbitration and dispute resolution, contracts, and administrative and constitutional law. Additionally, the office in Switzerland operates as an independent Swiss law firm and offers services in various areas of business law, such as criminal tax law, corporate/M&A, succession planning, inheritance law, litigation, restructuring, debt enforcement and insolvency, employment, financial markets as well as commercial contracts.

“For more than 30 years, our extensive experience and knowledge have enabled us to provide best-in-class services,” Managing Partner Heinz Frommelt said. “This collaboration is the next step in our firm’s evolution and bolsters our ability to meet clients’ needs regardless of borders.”

Managing Partner Peter Nägele added, “With a client base that is primarily international, the ability to now offer comprehensive, integrated services through our collaboration with Andersen Global lays a solid foundation as we work to establish a more competitive platform for our firm in the region.”

“NSF’s client-oriented culture resonates with our organization’s values,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “They are one of the largest independent and progressive firms with local and international expertise that set the standard for legal services in their market. This collaboration is complementary to our organization’s overall expansion strategy as we continue to strengthen our team in the region and provide clients with a full suite of global capabilities through our member and collaborating firms.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 266 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005395/en/