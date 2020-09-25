Andersen : Welcomes Bill Spiller to the US National Tax Practice

Andersen announces the addition of Managing Director Bill Spiller to its US National Tax (USNT) transfer pricing practice. Bill joins with over 30 years of experience in transfer pricing, valuation, and corporate restructuring, and will be based in Houston.

“We are excited to have Bill join USNT and our growing global transfer pricing practice,” said U.S. Country Managing Director, Dan DePaoli. “He also brings depth to our Houston office.”

Prior to joining Andersen, Bill was a principal lead at Arthur Andersen. A frequent speaker and writer, Bill also lectures at the University of Texas at Austin.

Ellen MacNeil, Managing Director of US National Tax for Andersen commented, “Bill is a great addition to our USNT team and to our rapidly expanding global transfer pricing practice.”

