Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Andersen : Welcomes Bill Spiller to the US National Tax Practice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Andersen announces the addition of Managing Director Bill Spiller to its US National Tax (USNT) transfer pricing practice. Bill joins with over 30 years of experience in transfer pricing, valuation, and corporate restructuring, and will be based in Houston.

“We are excited to have Bill join USNT and our growing global transfer pricing practice,” said U.S. Country Managing Director, Dan DePaoli. “He also brings depth to our Houston office.”

Prior to joining Andersen, Bill was a principal lead at Arthur Andersen. A frequent speaker and writer, Bill also lectures at the University of Texas at Austin.

Ellen MacNeil, Managing Director of US National Tax for Andersen commented, “Bill is a great addition to our USNT team and to our rapidly expanding global transfer pricing practice.”


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:40aDIC ASSET AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:38aPsyTech Hosts Live Investor Conference & Webinar October 27, 2020 and Closes Transaction with One of the Largest Psychedelic Conferences PsyTech.biz
AQ
09:38aPsyTech Hosts Live Investor Conference & Webinar October 27, 2020 and Closes Transaction with One of the Largest Psychedelic Conferences PsyTech.biz
GL
09:37aPetrobras Sells Stake in Gas Local, Begins Sale Process for Albacora Offshore Fields
DJ
09:37aItalian Competition Authority Probes European Low-Cost Airlines Over Coronavirus Cancellations
DJ
09:35aHARLEY CLOSE TO DEAL WITH INDIA'S HERO AFTER STOPPING LOCAL MANUFACTURING : sources
RE
09:35aDecisions taken by the Governing Council of the ECB (in addition to decisions setting interest rates)
PU
09:33aNomination Committee of AB SKF for the Annual General Meeting 2021
PR
09:32aAT&T : Thinking about trading options or stock in Royal Caribbean Cruises, Caesars Entertainment, EXACT Sciences, Boeing, or AT&T?
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
2APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
5BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : to tackle failings in Leicester supply chain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group