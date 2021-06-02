Andersen : Commercial Practice Adds State and Local Tax Managing Director Louis Cole

Andersen welcomes Managing Director Louis Cole to the Commercial practice in the New York office, where he will focus on state and local tax (SALT) matters. Louis has over 30 years of experience providing expert advice in various areas of tax, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), deal advisory, private equity, federal, and state and local tax.

“Louis is an established leader in the state and local tax space with an in-depth understanding of both the business and technical issues related to corporate reorganizations and life-event planning. His ability to provide clients with a full-spectrum portfolio of services will be an asset to our Commercial team,” said Andersen’s U.S. Country Managing Director, Dan DePaoli.

“Louis has a proven track record to identify and deliver specialized services in the M&A and SALT areas. As our firm consistently strives to meet the needs of our clients, we look forward to the new expertise that he will bring on board,” said Office Managing Director, Peter Coscia.

Before joining Andersen, Louis was a Director at KPMG. He also previously held key SALT leadership positions at Grant Thornton, Deloitte and EY. He began his career at Arthur Andersen.

Louis received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Delta State University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the Georgia Society of CPAs, and the Colorado Society of CPAs.

