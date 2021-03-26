Andersen : US National Tax Practice Adds Managing Director Lonnie Brist

Andersen welcomes Managing Director Lonnie Brist to the US National Tax (USNT) practice in the Silicon Valley office. Lonnie comes to the firm with more than 25 years of experience in transfer pricing and economics including supply chain planning, compliance, controversy management and financial reporting.

Prior to joining Andersen, Lonnie was a Principal at EY in the Transfer Pricing practice.

Ellen MacNeil, Managing Director of US National Tax for Andersen commented, “We look forward to adding Lonnie’s expertise in transfer pricing and international tax to our global practice. He has long experience working with supply chain structuring and complex business models.”

Dan DePaoli, Andersen Tax LLC U.S. Country Managing Director, remarked, “Lonnie has deep experience and is a leader in the transfer pricing area. His ability to provide exceptional client service and deliver results that align well with our firm objectives is another example of Andersen’s ongoing commitment to stewardship.”

Lonnie received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from Montana State University. He also received his Master of Arts Degree and Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Oregon. He is a member of the National Association of Business Economics.

