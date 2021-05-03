Anderson Real Estate Group : In A Major Move, Joins eXp Realty

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Anderson Real Estate Group (Anderson), Long Beach's highest-producing, highest-ranked real estate group, became one of the newest teams to join eXp Realty (eXp). Anderson has served nearly 2,000 families in the LA-metro area, transacted nearly $1,000,000,000 in total sales, received 600 5-star reviews and recently received Best of Zillow designation.

Anderson is now located at 120 E. 3rd Street in Downtown Long Beach. Ranked in the top 1% of more than 2.5 million REALTOR®s worldwide, they anticipate becoming part of eXp Realty with its innovative technology will only enhance their clients' experiences and allow agents more freedom to deliver their trademark impeccable customer service.

"We look forward to opportunities with this change," said Jeff Anderson, Anderson CEO. "As we make the transition, we are excited to continue being one of the most trusted real estate groups in the area and we know this will increase. Our team's camaraderie and culture shines through in all our interactions and transactions, which is just one reason we are at the top of our field. The collaborative spirit of eXp will fit us perfectly."

Anderson is excited to be a part of the rapid growth at eXp, the nation's leading independent brokerage. eXp rounded out 2020 with a 63% increase in agents, compared to the end of 2019. Today, eXp has reached 50,000 agents globally.

Groundbreaking in their business model, eXp's virtual brokerage offers agents a world-class technology platform, stock options, training courses, agent collaboration and a revenue share program. Joining eXp will help Anderson achieve their goal of becoming Long Beach's anchor team and fueling massive growth of eXp locally, while creating incredible opportunities for their associates and clients alike.

About Anderson Real Estate Group

The Anderson Real Estate Group is a collective of exceptional individuals committed to working together and being the best in the industry. We are leaders in real estate and our communities. Our legacy is the positive impact we make on clients and neighborhoods through hearts, minds and our actions. Visit: www.andersonreg.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Lauren Howe

laurenhowe@gmail.com

(612) 819-8827

Erika Snow Robinson

erika@andersonreg.com

SOURCE Anderson Real Estate Group