Andrew Hiatt Joins Stack Sports Leadership Team to Shape Soccer Development

02/09/2021
PLANO, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Sports announced today that Andrew R. Hiatt (Drew) will be joining the Stack Sports leadership team as the VP of Growth and Market Strategy. In his role, Hiatt will partner with clubs, leagues, and associations to grow soccer participation through Stack Sports' wealth of technology solutions and services.

PLANO, Texas, Feb 09, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Sports announced today that Andrew R. Hiatt (Drew) will be joining the Stack Sports leadership team as the VP of Growth and Market Strategy. In his role, Hiatt will partner with clubs, leagues, and associations to grow soccer participation through Stack Sports' wealth of technology solutions and services, including its U.S. Soccer Connect platform, a comprehensive member management solution developed in conjunction with U.S. Soccer.

Hiatt brings nearly fifteen years of executive experience in youth soccer, most recently serving as COO for U.S. Youth Soccer (USYS). Prior to his time at the national office, Hiatt served for over a decade as CEO of Utah Youth Soccer (UYSA), during which time he led the organization to year over year membership and revenue growth resulting in a 60% player increase between 2008 and 2019.

"Drew's extensive track record of growing the sport through partnerships and innovation make him a perfect addition to our leadership team," said Tom Arnett, General Manager of Sports Connect and U.S. Soccer Connect. "We've worked with Drew for a number of years in his previous roles, and his integrity, creativity, and understanding of the youth soccer landscape are unmatched. He makes our entire team better on day 1."

"As CEO of UYSA, my team strived for excellence by providing greater programming, member benefits and player safety throughout our organization," said Hiatt. "Our ability to manage data and create partnerships through technology platforms was critical to our success. I am thrilled to join the leadership team at Stack Sports. I have personally used these technology solutions and believe in them, and I will work diligently to foster the advancement and growth of sports organizations through technology."

For Stack Sports, adding Drew to their leadership team further cements them as the leader in participation growth technology for soccer organizations.

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars -- Play, Improve, and Engage.

To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0209s2p-andrew-hiatt-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Andrew Hiatt Joins Stack Sports Leadership Team.

News Source: Stack Sports

Related link: https://stacksports.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/andrew-hiatt-joins-stack-sports-leadership-team-to-shape-soccer-development/

