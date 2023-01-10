Advanced search
Andrew Tate to remain in custody pending probe

01/10/2023 | 05:34pm EST
STORY: Andrew Tate, an internet personality notorious for hate speech, will remain in police custody for 30 days pending a criminal investigation for human trafficking, a Romanian court ruled late on Tuesday (January 10).

Tate, his brother Tristan, and two Romanian female suspects were detained by anti-organized crime prosecutors on December 29 on charges of forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit six women.

They have denied wrongdoing and challenged the arrest warrant, which the Bucharest court of appeals has since rejected.

Prosecutors have said the Tate brothers recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship.

The victims were allegedly taken to properties on the outskirts of Bucharest and then, through physical violence and mental intimidation, the victims were sexually exploited by being forced to produce pornographic content for social media sites which generated large financial gains, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say they've seized 15 luxury vehicles and over 10 properties and homes belonging to the suspects.

Tate, who holds U.S. and British nationality , gained mainstream notoriety for misogynistic remarks and hate speech, which got him banned from all major social media platforms, although since Elon Musk took over Twitter his account was reinstated in November.


