May 20 (Reuters) -
* ANDURIL SEEKS $12.5 BILLION VALUATION AFTER DOUBLING REVENUE - THE INFORMATION Source text : [https://tinyurl.com/4uvt9xc4]
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 3 PM ET
Italy's foreign minister concerned by seizure of UniCredit assets in Russia
First Canadian oil export cargo from expanded Trans Mountain pipeline set to load