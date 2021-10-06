Log in
Anesthesia Business Consultants :' Fall 2021 Issue of Communiqué—Current News for the Anesthesia Specialty—Available Now

10/06/2021 | 11:26am EDT
Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), a leading provider in billing and practice management for the anesthesia and pain management specialties, is pleased to announce that the Fall 2021 issue of its quarterly newsletter, Communiqué, is now available.

Communiqué is a publication dedicated to bringing practical and tangible articles and advice, specific to the anesthesia and pain management community. Communiqué features articles focusing on the latest hot topics for anesthesiologists, nurse anesthetists, pain management specialists and anesthesia practice administrators. ABC offers Communiqué electronically, as well as in hard copy, both on a complimentary basis.

Tony Mira, president & CEO explains, “With this issue of Communiqué, we have striven to poll some of the most respected industry experts for their take on today’s challenges and opportunities. As always, we hope their insights and perspectives will help you craft a productive strategy for your practice.”

In this issue, the question of whether to outsource your anesthesia billing and revenue cycle management (RCM) operations or keep the processes in-house is pondered by Bellinger Moody, RHIA, CPC, Chief Compliance Officer, MiraMed Global Services, Inc., N. Augusta, SC, in his helpful article, In-House or Outsource? The Proverbial Quandary : Compelling Considerations for Outsourcing.

In Popularity Contests and Disruptive Physicians: Avoiding the Death of Your Anesthesia Group, frequent contributor Mark F. Weiss, JD, owner of The Mark F. Weiss Law Firm, Dallas, TX, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, CA, cautions readers on the dangers lurking inside groups. According to Weiss, the dangers can be just as concerning, or maybe even more so, than dangers from the outside.

Coding is always a challenging topic. And the ever-helpful Kelly Dennis, MBA, ACS-AN, CANPC, CHCA, CPMA, CPC, CPC-I, owner of Perfect Office Solutions, Inc., Leesburg, FL, illustrates that point effectively in her article, Both New and Seasoned Coders Should Know the Many Risk Areas in Anesthesia Coding .

For these and past Communiqué articles, please log on to ABC’s website at www.anesthesiallc.com and click the link to view the electronic version of Communiqué online. To be put on the automated email notification list, please send your email address to info@anesthesiallc.com. We look forward to providing you with in-depth articles on important trends in practice management through Communiqué.

About Anesthesia Business Consultants

Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), established in 1979, is the nation’s largest billing and practice management company dedicated to the complex and intricate specialties of anesthesia and pain management. ABC’s quality reporting program for all clients is able to ensure compliance with MACRA and can be extended to cover any quality initiatives requested by payers or the facility. Our registry allows participation and successful compliance with the MIPS measures, ensures providers are protected from payment adjustments and offers bonuses for successful reporting. Join the 20,000,000+ patients and 17,000+ anesthesia clinicians already reporting their performance through the MiraMed certified registry program.

The heart of our perioperative suite of products is ABC’s proprietary practice management software, F1RSTAnesthesia. F1RSTClient, the premier client portal, allows clients secure and seamless access to ABC’s applications. F1RSTAnalytics, our powerful suite of dashboards and reports, provides “Insight at Your Fingertips,” offering real-time data prowess and providing the data to aid in operating your anesthesia practice as an effective clinical organization and successful business. Our solutions provide accurate, prompt and complete billing and revenue cycle management. Our exclusive focus improves your cash flow and profitability. Visit ABC at: www.anesthesiallc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
