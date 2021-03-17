Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Anesthesiologist Calls for Risk/Benefit Analysis in COVID-19 Response, in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

03/17/2021 | 09:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TUCSON, Ariz., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The severe lockdown measures imposed to contain COVID-19, spurred in part by the frenetic media presentations of misleading statistics, need a calm risk/benefit analysis, writes anesthesiologist Paul Kempen, M.D., Ph.D., the current president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), in the spring issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

“Just what would have happened without these imposed measures remains speculative,” he writes. “We also do not know how many died from the isolation itself or from failure to get needed treatment for existing and developing illnesses.”

In any emergency, it is necessary to set priorities, he emphasizes. He points to the huge difference in mortality rates based on age, with less than 1 percent of deaths occurring in persons under age 29, and asks why schools are still closed.

Dr. Kempen outlines the unknowns about the vaccinations, the main focus of government efforts. Do the vaccines prevent asymptomatic infection or disease transmission? How long does immunity persist, how does it compare to natural immunity, and does it protect against mutant strains? How long will the current level of taxpayer support continue, and how much will it cost, particularly if there are annual vaccination campaigns as with influenza?

Although the efficacy data in the trials looks very promising, he notes that the incidence of disease in the test population was far lower than in the general population, 0.04 percent vs. 1.16 percent over a 2-month period.

Dr. Kempen is hopeful that the COVID-19 threat is receding. He concludes that it is time to move forward, focusing on our nation’s foundations of liberty and justice for all, without being derailed by a virus.

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

Contact: Paul Kempen, M.D., Ph.D., kmpnpm@yahoo.com, or Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:31aYONGSHENG ADVANCED MATERIALS  : Update on the proposed spin-off and separate listing of the rmaa business on the main board of the stock exchange of hong kong limited
PU
09:31aSHANDONG GOLD MINING  : Overseas Regulatory Announcement - SD Gold Announcement in relation to the Issuance Progress of the Second Tranche of 2021 Ultra Short-term Financing Bonds
PU
09:31aHELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S A  : Transactions by Eurobank Equities - 17 Mar 2021
PU
09:31aDEEPVERGE  : Microtox® BT Evaluation of SARS-CoV-2 From Breath Test with Clinical Samples
PU
09:31aAMBER HILL FINANCIAL  : Second Interim Report 2020
PU
09:31aMOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG  : Group to launch updated, integrated long-term strategy
PU
09:31aSTRATEGY IN ACTION : MOL Group starts innovative biofuel production at Danube Refinery
PU
09:31aLUMINEX  : How COVID-19 Is Changing Respiratory Testing Algorithms
PU
09:31aTULIKIVI  : Notice to the General Meeting of Tulikivi Corporation 2021
PU
09:31aNEW PRODUCTS : Interviews instead of reading coffee records
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition
2POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
3Oil slips for fourth day on Europe demand concern, IEA report
4PLUG POWER INC. : PLUG POWER : RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Dea..
5MORPHOSYS AG : MORPHOSYS : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ