Anexinet Acquires Engineering and IT Services Firm, SereneIT

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation , a Mill Point Capital LLC portfolio company and a leading provider of digital business transformation solutions, today announced the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SereneIT, an Engineering and IT solutions firm, managed services provider, and value-added reseller. The acquisition will broaden Anexinet’s services around data centers, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), automation, and cloud & hybrid IT . Further, the acquisition will expand Anexinet’s capabilities into containerization, a trending development-alternative to virtualization.

“SereneIT’s IP and innovative approach greatly strengthens Anexinet’s offerings for large enterprise clients whose infrastructure needs are becoming increasingly complex,” said Todd Pittman, CEO, Anexinet. “We welcome SereneIT into the Anexinet family and look forward to leveraging our complementary capabilities to benefit existing customers while enabling us to expand our reach and pursue new relationships throughout the Southeastern U.S., and beyond.”

With a focus on IT engineering and automation for organizations of all sizes and sectors, SereneIT has filed patents and won leadership and sales awards from HPE and Synnex. SereneIT is an IT engineering firm for the next generation. Their team transforms systems to reflect modern innovation, manages and protects client organizations’ infrastructure and data, and creates and maintains predictive infrastructure through automation.

“Anexinet’s broad client base—combined with their deep expertise in digital transformation—made them an ideal partner. Combined, our synergistic skill sets will extend existing technology partnerships and strengthen our IT solutions,” said Greg Tinker, CEO, SereneIT. “Together, we’ll help our customers leapfrog the competition by modernizing their infrastructure, developing innovative, contextual applications, and driving further evolution through advanced analytics.”

In addition to combining a unique set of IT specializations and industry certifications under one roof, the acquisition will enable the combined companies to offer a broader suite of highly-customized data protection, hyper-convergence, and robust cloud-based solutions.

“SereneIT’s engineering expertise greatly strengthens Anexinet’s breadth of offerings and innovative capabilities,” said Michael Perdue, Anexinet Chairman of the Board and Mill Point Capital Executive Partner. “Anexinet’s record of client success springs from a culture rooted in thought leadership and delivery excellence, and SereneIT’s passion and collaborative approach make them an ideal cultural fit. Mill Point is committed to continuing to invest both organically and through acquisition to expand Anexinet’s offerings and exceed client expectations.”

About Mill Point Capital

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm targeting control investments in middle market businesses, with a focus on industrial and business services companies in North America. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek to enhance the value of portfolio companies by executing transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com .

About SereneIT

SereneIT, Inc., founded in 2017, provides IT engineering services and business solutions for companies and organizations across industry sectors to maximize the performance of their people, processes and technology. SereneIT’s mission is to partner with its clients to improve their business performance through modern IT automation and IT best practices. For more information about SereneIT, Inc., visit: www.sereneits.com

About Anexinet

From intelligent, full-stack engagement strategies and solutions to modern, secure infrastructure products and services, Anexinet focuses on technology-enabled business transformation that drives value. For over two decades, Anexinet has helped companies worldwide solve their most complex challenges—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions. Anexinet’s record of client success springs from a culture rooted in thought leadership and delivery excellence. For more information, please visit www.anexinet.com or follow Anexinet on Twitter or LinkedIn.

