Angara.com Announces the Launch of Aeon, a Vintage-Inspired Engagement & Wedding Rings Collection

10/20/2021 | 11:24am EDT
Angara's latest collection, Aeon, is 'An Ode to Everlasting Love', and showcases vintage-style engagement rings and wedding bands with design elements inspired by bygone eras.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading international online jeweler, Angara.com, recently announced the launch of Aeon, an assortment of engagement rings and wedding bands crafted with the finest vintage detailing and embellished with Diamonds, Emeralds, Rubies and Sapphires.

The true essence of Aeon lies in the sentiment behind its name, which roughly translates to 'an immeasurably or indefinitely long period of time'. Ergo, every piece in this collection finds its roots in vintage eras, making it the perfect way to celebrate a timeless love story with your partner.

The Aeon collection is divided into three main ring categories - solitaire, halo and three-stone.

1. Solitaire Rings

A magnificent rendition of solitaire rings from the Victorian era, the creations within this category are not just aesthetically pleasing, but also a classy way to say, 'I love you'. All the rings showcased here are fashioned after different eras in history and feature several vintage elements, like captivating filigree work and lace patterns. These designs seamlessly infuse the jewelry with breathtaking old-world charm.

2. Halo Rings

This category brings to life the famous halo ring design that originally gained popularity during the Art Deco era. All the creations here are characterized by illuminated halos, dramatic yet intricately carved elements and floral motifs. The result is a magnificent assortment of rings that seamlessly radiate the romantic vibe of the vintage era.

3. Three-Stone Rings

A stunning symbol of the past, present and future of a relationship, Aeon's three-stone rings are absolute treasures, worthy of being passed on to future generations. The sophisticated designs showcased here combine symbolism with vintage elements, such as intricate milgrain detailing, scrollwork, beadwork and nature-themed motifs to create rings that are both meaningful and true to the essence of the past.

The engagement rings and wedding bands part of the Aeon collection can either be worn together or flaunted separately. All pieces are available in yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold and allow for customization of gemstone grade and carat weight. This assortment has rings in the range of $369 to $24999, and is available exclusively on Angara.com.

About Angara.com

Founded by Ankur Daga, Angara.com is a US-based fine jewelry eCommerce retailer that specializes in customized diamond and gemstone jewelry. Ankur's family has been in the fine gemstone business for generations and has deep roots in diamond and gemstone cutting, polishing, and design. They have primarily catered to larger retailers around the world, specializing in sapphires, rubies, emeralds, tanzanites, diamonds, and other precious and semi-precious gemstones, but in 2005 Ankur decided to bring their family heritage and jewelry directly to the public with the launch of Angara.com.

Media Contact:
Angara Inc.
844-527-4367
customer.service@angara.com

Image 1: Angara's AEON Collection



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


HOT NEWS