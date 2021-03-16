Log in
Angel Oak Home Loans Extends Its Reach, Opening Four New Branches Across the US

03/16/2021 | 09:31am EDT
Angel Oak Home Loans (“Angel Oak”), a leading full-service retail mortgage lender, announces the opening of its newest office, located in Reno, Nevada. Three additional branches in Houston, Texas, Carson City, Nevada, and Natchez, Mississippi are also expected to open soon.

The purchase market continues to surge and is projected to set records in 2021. Qualifying for a home loan can be more challenging as financial circumstances have changed for many homebuyers across the country. Mac Cregger, senior vice president and divisional manager, explains the importance of expanding, “Our goal is to provide a wide array of offerings including our non-QM products to borrowers across the country. We’ve targeted these geographic areas based on the significant potential and opportunity we see for prospective and existing homebuyers. Non-QM is becoming more and more in demand helping homebuyers with diverse circumstances qualify for home loans and we are delivering our innovative mortgage products to more areas to meet the demand.”

Over the past few months, Angel Oak has opened branches in Melbourne Beach, Florida, and Washington, D.C. The firm now operates 35 retail offices across the United States and has plans to open additional branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon and Washington later this year.

“The addition of these branches emphasizes our commitment to serving borrowers,” says Cregger. “With so much momentum in the housing sector across the country, we want to ensure our clients have all the necessary mortgage products and resources to reach their goals of homeownership. We have an advisory approach where we listen to each borrower’s story and match the right loan product to their circumstances. It starts with a conversation and ends at the closing table for many happy homebuyers.”

If you are interested in career opportunities with the growing team at Angel Oak Home Loans, please contact Mac Cregger at mac.cregger@angeloakhomeloans.com, Drew Church at drew.church@angeloakhomeloans.com or Lee Williamson at lee.williamson@angeloakhomeloans.com.

To learn more about Angel Oak Home Loans and view full licensing information, visit www.angeloakhomeloans.com.

Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC NMLS 685842. Angel Oak is an Equal Housing Lender. Each application will be evaluated individually; not all applicants will qualify.

About Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC

Angel Oak Home Loans is a full-service mortgage lender. Its flexible, supportive approach empowers prospective homebuyers to embark on a new path with confidence. Angel Oak’s experienced team of licensed mortgage advisors is leading the way by delivering start-to-finish mortgage support and an exceptional client experience.


© Business Wire 2021
