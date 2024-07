LONDON (Reuters) - Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner was appointed as Britain's deputy prime minister by new Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday, the first appointment to his top team of ministers, his office said.

She will also serve as secretary for levelling up, housing and communities.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Muvija M, writing by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)