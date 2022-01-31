Angeles Investment Advisors Appoints Head of Client Engagement

Institutional investment industry veteran deepens Angeles’ award-winning client service team

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC, a global multi-asset investment management firm, announced today the hiring of Garry Duncan, CAIA, as Head of Client Engagement.

Duncan was most recently a Managing Director at Laconia Capital. Previously, he served as President of Verger Capital, an OCIO to nonprofit organizations. Garry has more than two decades of investment experience at major banks, including PNC, where he was a Senior Vice President in Institutional Asset Management. He earned his Bachelor of Arts and MBA degrees from Pennsylvania State University, and is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA).

“We are excited to welcome Garry to Angeles,” said Michael Rosen, Principal and Chief Investment Officer of Angeles. “Providing our clients with the highest levels of service has been a key reason for our success, and Garry’s leadership and experience will ensure we remain among the most capable and forward-thinking firms in our industry.”

“There are many aspects of Angeles’ approach to investment management that resonate with me, but I am most excited about joining and working with our highly accomplished investment professionals,” said Duncan. “I am eager to help advocate for both our research and approach to investing, and how they are centered on the needs of our clients.”

The hiring of Duncan follows Angeles’ recent appointment of two new partners, David R. Brief, CFA®, and Evgenia (Evie) Raikh to its ownership group. The firm also recently promoted Derrick Cruz, formerly Director of its Private Equity group, to a new position, Head of Private Markets.

About Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC

Angeles is a global multi-asset investment firm, managing customized portfolios for institutional investors in the United States and worldwide and for select families through its subsidiary, Angeles Wealth Management. Located in Santa Monica, CA, and New York City, the firm was founded in 2001.

