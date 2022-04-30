Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Angelina Jolie visits displaced children in Lviv

04/30/2022 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Jolie met with and spoke to volunteers about the trauma of war, and the support they had been given, especially to children.

"I know just having somebody show how much they matter, how much their voices matter, I know how healing that is for them," Jolie said.

The U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) is expecting some 8.3 million people to flee Ukraine this year, revising up its previous projection.

More than 12.7 million people have fled their homes in the past two months, including 7.7 million people displaced internally and more than 5 million who have fled over borders, UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo told a U.N. news briefing.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pMorocco to raise minimum wage for public, private sectors
RE
05:38pUK asks North Sea oil and gas sector to set out plan to reinvest profits
RE
05:35pBuffett says Berkshire Hathaway has 9.5% Activision stake
RE
05:34pBuffett says inflation an issue for Berkshire, it 'swindles almost everybody'
RE
05:19pAngelina Jolie visits displaced children in Lviv
RE
03:25pAny Bolsonaro attempt to undermine Brazil election should be met with sanctions -ex U.S. diplomat
RE
03:07pRussian military propeller plane briefly enters Swedish territory
RE
02:29pUK PM told Zelenskiy he is more committed than ever to reinforcing Ukraine -Johnson's office
RE
02:29pUk pm johnson told zelenskiy britain will continue to provide ad…
RE
02:29pIn call with ukraine's zelenskiy, uk pm johnson reiterated that…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 5-Buffett reveals big investments, rails against Wall St excess ..
2HSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - source
3VEON : files Form 20-F and Dutch Annual Report for financial year 2021
4Berkshire bought $51 bln stock as Buffett combats supply chain; operati..
5India seizes $725 million of Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances

HOT NEWS