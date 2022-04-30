Angelina Jolie visits displaced children in Lviv

"I know just having somebody show how much they matter, how much their voices matter, I know how healing that is for them," Jolie said.

The U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) is expecting some 8.3 million people to flee Ukraine this year, revising up its previous projection.

More than 12.7 million people have fled their homes in the past two months, including 7.7 million people displaced internally and more than 5 million who have fled over borders, UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo told a U.N. news briefing.