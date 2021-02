INFLATION

EXCHANGE RATES Counrty Currency MiddleRate MKD More EXCHANGE RATES for the period: - Counrty Code Currency Unit BuyingRate MiddleRate MKD SellingRate

Reference rate for calculating the penalty interest rate 1.5%



The official language of the documents translated herein is Macedonian. In case of any doubt or misunderstanding, the Macedonian version should therefore be considered final.