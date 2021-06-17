Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Annual Financial Report

06/17/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Annual Financial Report

Annual Financial Report - Disclosure of regulated information for the purpose of the Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules.

Date of disclosure: 17 June 2021

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc is today publishing its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2021, which can be accessed online at:

www.anglianwater.co.uk

A copy of the above document will also be submitted to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact: Wayne Young, Group Financial Controller Tel: 01480 323000

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:18aSONIC FOUNDRY  : to Host Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting Thursday, June 24
PU
02:17aCREDIT SUISSE  : Archegos fallout shows big banks need to be resilient, Swiss cenbank says
RE
02:16aAMAZON COM  : Walmart's Flipkart challenges India court order on antitrust probe
RE
02:16aLINK MOBILITY  : strengthens foothold in US with Message Broadcast
PU
02:16aAXXIS GEO  : Redemption of bond loan
AQ
02:16aPEAB  : builds new shopping center in Åkersberga
AQ
02:15aFintech firm Wise announces plans for direct listing in London
RE
02:15aExplainer - How will EU ban on 10 banks from bond sales impact markets and banks?
RE
02:15aWALLIX GROUP  : Wallix strengthens its business strategy to accelerate its development along with it and cloud service providers
AN
02:13aDR MARTENS  : kicks off listed status with 22% earnings rise
RE
Latest news "Companies"