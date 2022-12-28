Anglo American, Codelco evaluate shipment plans after Chile port closes

SANTIAGO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Anglo American PLC
and Chile's Codelco said on Wednesday they are evaluating
alternative copper shipment plans after a fire forced a major
port in central Chile to close last week.
The fire in the Ventanas port, about 115 kilometers (71.5
miles) northwest of Santiago, left a huge cloud of smoke in the
area, but did not spread to nearby facilities, including AES, an
electricity company, or Codelco, the world's largest copper
producer.
In a statement to Reuters, Anglo American said the fire did
not affect its warehouses or infrastructure but that
"authorities have completely closed the port" while the incident
is investigated.
"The company is evaluating courses of action and at the same
time contacting its clients to keep them informed of the status
of the situation," the statement said.
The company did not specify the copper volumes that could be
affected. Chile is the world's top copper producer.
Codelco said its operations had not been impacted by the
fire, but added that "the company is in advanced talks with
ports in the Valparaiso region and other nearby areas to
continue its shipments and thus fulfill its commercial
commitments."
(Reporting by Fabian Andrés Cambero; Editing by Barbara Lewis
and Matthew Lewis)