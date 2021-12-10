Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Anglo American may expand plans for UK fertiliser project

12/10/2021 | 09:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Anglo American is seen on a jacket of an employee at the Los Bronces copper mine, on the outskirts of Santiago

LONDON (Reuters) -Anglo American Plc said on Friday it could expand the scope of a project in Britain to produce fertiliser nutrients and would outline future expansion proposals by the end of 2022.

The London-listed miner bought the Woodsmith project in Britain's North York Moors National Park for 405 million pounds ($534 million) in 2020.

At Friday's annual investor update, the company said developing the deposit of polyhalite, a multi-nutrient fertiliser, would require investment of $700 million in 2022.

It did not give an update on the production start date, but previously said the project would start up in 2024 with output of 10 million tonnes a year in the initial phase.

"In looking at ore body and the market, we think there is scope to drive towards a bigger project than was originally envisaged, which means the capital spend overtime takes us to a bigger scope and a bigger project," Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said.

The company also announced a new chief executive of the Crop Nutrients unit which handles Woodsmith. Tom McCulley, who led development of the Quellaveco copper project in Peru, would replace Chris Fraser, it said.

Overall, the diversified mining company said it expected to deliver 35% growth over the next decade at margins of 50%, with capital expenditure put at $6.2 billion to $6.7 billion in 2022.

It forecast a stronger performance in 2022, while planning to harness early copper production from Quellaveco, a $5 billion project in one of the world's largest untapped copper resources.

The project in world's second copper producer is due to start up amid change in Peru, where a new leftist administration led by President Pedro Castillo has pledged to overhaul the mining industry and redistribute mineral wealth.

Friday's investor update was the last held by Cutifani before he is replaced in April by insider Duncan Wanblad.

($1 = 0.7577 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Clara Denina and Zandi Shabalala in London; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)

By Clara Denina and Zandi Shabalala


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -0.72% 2955.5 Delayed Quote.22.62%
GOLD 0.45% 1784 Delayed Quote.-6.05%
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2 -0.65% 675.2854 Delayed Quote.23.41%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.10% 1039.4157 Delayed Quote.-5.82%
SILVER 0.83% 22.152 Delayed Quote.-14.78%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:33aWall St opens higher as inflation data meets estimates
RE
09:30aExclusive-Envoy says China will forego many 'developing country' benefits at WTO
RE
09:28aBritain gives consent for Vattenfall's  Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farm
RE
09:25aCanada regulator maintains major banks' domestic stability buffer, cites risks
RE
09:19aAsian VCs, crypto funds to invest $100 million to bolster new Assembly blockchain
RE
09:16aAnglo American may expand plans for UK fertiliser project
RE
09:13aCanada Capacity Utilization Rate Dips in 3Q to 81.4%
DJ
09:12aNov CPI heats up to highest year-on-year rate since 1982
RE
09:07aBank of Canada's Growing Discomfort With Inflation; Economists Expect 6.7% Rise for U.S. CPI
DJ
09:03aDollar slips after U.S. inflation data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Daimler Truck shares climb on Frankfurt market debut
2Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $12 bln in a month
3Daimler Truck Starts Trading at EUR28.00 a Share
4General Motors returns to rare earth magnets with two U.S. deals
5Costco warns of holiday delays even as results top estimates

HOT NEWS