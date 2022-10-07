Anglo American says it is worried about delays at new Peru copper mine

LIMA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American
said on Friday it was worried about potential delays at
its new Quellaveco mine in the Peruvian Andes, after the
government signaled it might take a second look at its water
permits.
"Some of the positions we have heard from the government
regarding the issuance of water licenses for Quellaveco, they
obviously generate worry," Claudia Vivanco, Anglo American’s
corporate manager in Peru told Reuters.
Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer and Anglo
American's Quellaveco mine is the largest new project set to
start commercial operations this year, with an investment of
$5.5 billion. Once operational, it will produce around 300,000
tonnes of copper annually.
But Anglo American and Peru's mining sector are worried that
a start of commercial operations will be delayed after Peru's
ministry of agriculture said it would review Quellaveco's water
permits, over concerns from local farmers that it may deprive
them of water.
"The government cannot chance technical decisions based on
political pressure," Peru's mining chamber SNMPE said in a
statement.
Vivanco said Quellaveco had already obtained its water
licenses based on a process that was "technical, transparent and
public" and that the questions now raised were not sustained by
facts. Large-scale mining generally requires significant amounts
of water.
"We are looking for a balance between responsible extraction
and the continuity of (local) farming," the agriculture ministry
said in a statement on Friday, adding it was respectful of
private investment.
The water permit, the ministry said, allows Quellaveco to
use 22 million cubic meters of water from two rivers that also
flow onto Peru's Tambo Valley, where farmers have expressed
worry.
Anglo American said worries were unfounded and that its
principal source of water is not suitable for agriculture.
"We trust that the government will make the best decisions
to benefit the country's development and within the rule of
law," Vivanco added.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino
Editing by Marguerita Choy)